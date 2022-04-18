Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market by Forecast to 2030 With Covered Top Companies

Identity and access management (IAM) is a security framework which ensures secure access to end users across multiple applications. At present, integration of IAM with cloud is gaining pace owing to its low cost and enhanced security. Cloud identity and access management (IAM) is an approach to revamp the traditional IT security environment by offering IAM solutions over the cloud. Cloud IAM helps large as well as small organizations to secure their IT infrastructure and patents & intellectual properties (IP) in a cost-effective manner. Cloud IAM offers various services such as user provisioning, access management, multi-factor authentication, directory services, single sign-on (SSO), governance & compliance management and password management.

Several organizations have adopted cloud IAM to improve customer engagement, acquisition and retention. A well-designed cloud IAM system reduces the cost incurred due to cyber-attacks by enabling better information sharing and enhanced data privacy. In addition, cloud IAM services reduce cyber-attacks and data breaches by implementing various IAM services, such as single sign-on (SSO) and user provisioning and others.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

Renowned market players have adopted acquisition as their key strategy to strengthen their technical expertise and to enhance their market foothold. For instance, in 2015, EMC Corporation acquired Virtustream, a cloud computing management software provider, to manage its cloud service business and to enhance its hybrid cloud product portfolio. In 2014, IBM acquired two IAM firms, Lighthouse Security Group and CrossIdeas, to expand and enhance its identity and access management (IAM) offerings.

The cost effectiveness of the cloud IAM service compared to the traditional IAM services is one of the major factors driving the adoption of cloud IAM. Enterprises are adopting cloud applications at a large scale owing to the fast dropping rates of bandwidth and storage. It has been estimated that an organization can save more than 35% of the annual cost by adopting cloud IAM services.

The accruing costs on organizations due to increasing complexities of cyber-attacks and the costs involved in detection and recovery of losses have fostered the adoption of cloud IAM across various organizations. In addition, the increasing popularity of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and various mobility trends in organizations have augmented the end user device authentication security. Therefore, increasing number and complexity of cyber-attacks, BYOD policies adopted by various organizations, increasing adoption of cloud services, centralized security and management and government compliances, are the key factors driving the growth of cloud IAM market.

The cloud IAM market is segmented based on deployment type, services, industry verticals and geography. The services segment is categorized into user provisioning, access management, multi factor authentication, single sign-on, directory services, password management, and governance & compliance management. User provisioning was the most widely adopted cloud IAM service, which accounted for a share of around 40% in 2014.

The cloud IAM is segmented based on different industry verticals such as BFSI, IT and telecommunication, healthcare, media & entertainment, retail, education and others. BFSI, IT & telecom and retail witnessed highest adoption of cloud IAM services over the forecast period (2015 – 2020). Based on the deployment type, the market is further categorized into private cloud, public cloud and hybrid cloud. Of the three, private cloud dominated the overall cloud IAM market owing to the enhanced security risks compared to public cloud and hybrid cloud. The market has been analyzed on the basis of regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Some of the key players operating in the market include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SailPoint Technologies, Inc., EMC Corporation, CA Technologies, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Dell, Inc., and Intel Corporation.

POTENTIAL BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

Comprehensive analysis of current and future market trends in the global cloud IAM market is outlined in the report

The report provides an in-depth analysis of cloud IAM market to identify lucrative investment pockets in the market

The report identifies key drivers, opportunities and restraints that shape the market and provide an impact analysis of these factors over the forecast period

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers participating in this market. This would offer a competitive advantage to stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and help strengthen their supplier and buyer network.

SWOT analysis of key market players highlight the essential strengths and potential opportunities in the market

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2027. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyses the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

CLOUD IDENTITY AND ACCESS MANAGEMENT (IAM) MARKET SEGMENTATION

The market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, services, industry vertical, and geography.

MARKET BY SERVICES

User Provisioning

Access Management

Multi Factor Authentication

Single Sign-on

Directory Services

Password Management

Governance & Compliance Management

MARKET BY INDUSTRY VERTICALS

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Education

Retail

Others (Energy, Oil and Gas, Public Sector and Utilities)

MARKET BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SailPoint Technologies, Inc.

EMC Corporation

CA Technologies

Intel Corporation

Dell, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Hewlett-Packard Company

