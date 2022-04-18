Cloud Security Market Anticipated to Grow at Much Faster Rate in Upcoming Years 2021 – 2030

Cloud security encompasses a set of policies and controls, which cater to the security aspects of the cloud by protecting applications, data, and infrastructure. The cloud computing market is prone to threats such as data breaches, data loss, and insecure application programming interfaces (API). Therefore, there is growing need to provide a secure environment for both cloud providers and customers.

There are several drivers, restraints and opportunities impact the growth of the cloud security market. Increasing adoption of cloud services by enterprises and the rapidly growing trend of BYOD and CYOD are the key driving forces of the market. In addition, increased adoption of cloud services by large and medium scale enterprises along with growing demand for managed security services creates ample opportunities for the market players. However, low awareness about cloud services hampers the growth of the cloud security market.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The world cloud security market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, vertical, deployment, and geography. The market is segmented based on the type of cloud security namely, cloud identity and access management, data loss prevention, email & web security, cloud database security, network security, and cloud encryption. The end users of the cloud security include, large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. Furthermore, this technology has its applications in various verticals, which include healthcare, BFSI, retail, IT & telecom, government agencies, and others. Based on the type of deployment, the market is segmented into private, public, and hybrid. The market is analyzed on the basis of four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in this report are CA Technologies, Inc., IBM Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., and others.

KEY BENEFITS

Comprehensive analysis of the current and future trends in the world cloud security market have been provided in this report

This report provides a competitive scenario of the world cloud security market with current and future growth trends, structure, driving factors, scope, opportunities, and challenges

This report includes a comprehensive analysis of market segments to provide insights on the market dynamics

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers and suppliers as well as provides insights on the competitive structure of the market to devise effective growth strategies and facilitate better decision-making

Value chain analysis provides key inputs on the role of stakeholders involved at various stages of the value chain

SWOT analysis of the key market players highlights their strengths and weaknesses along with potential opportunities present in the market

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2027. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyses the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

CLOUD SECURITY MARKET KEY SEGMENTS

The world cloud security market is segmented based on type, end user, vertical, deployment, and geography.

Market by Type

Cloud Identity and Access Management

Data Loss Prevention

Email & Web Security

Cloud Database Security

Network Security

Cloud Encryption

Market by End User

Large scale enterprise

Small & medium enterprise

Market by Vertical

Healthcare

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Government Agencies

Retail

Others

Market by Deployment

Private

Public

Hybrid

Market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA)

Key Players

CA Technologies, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

IBM Corporation

McAfee, Inc.

Panda Security

Sophos Ltd.

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro, Inc.

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyses the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Focuses Covered in the Report: –

The focuses examined in the report are the significant market players who are associated with the market like market players, unrefined substance providers, gear providers, end clients, brokers, merchants, etc.

The full profile of the organizations is cited. Furthermore, the limit, creation, cost, income, cost, gross and gross edge, deals volume, deals income, utilization, development rate, import, send out, offer, future systems and innovative improvements they are completing are additionally remembered for the report. This report investigated 8-year information history and figures.

The development variables of the market are talked about exhaustively where the different end clients of the market are clarified exhaustively.

Data and data by market player, by district, by type, by application, etc, and altered searches can be added in view of explicit necessities.

The report contains the SWOT investigation of the market. At long last, the report contains the finishing up part which incorporates the assessments of the modern specialists.

Targets of Market Report:

Characterize, depict and conjecture 2030, by type, application, end client and district.

Give venture outside climate examination and PESTEL investigation.

Give systems to organization to manage the effect of COVID-19.

Give market dynamic investigation, including market driving variables, market advancement requirements.

Give market passage technique examination to new players or players who are prepared to enter the market, including market section definition, client investigation, circulation model, item informing and situating, and cost system investigation.

Stay aware of global market drifts and give examination of the effect of the COVID-19 plague on significant districts of the world.

Examine the market chances of partners and give market pioneers subtleties of the serious scene.

The report conveys an exhaustive investigation of the relative multitude of portions and offers data with respect to the main districts on the lookout. This report additionally states import/send out utilization, organic market Figures, cost, industry share, strategy, value, income, and gross edges.

