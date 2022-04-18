Digital Signage Market Scope and overview, Expected to Raise Moderately over 2030 | NEC Display Solutions Ltd, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

The global digital signage market size was US$ 3,626.8 million in 2021. The global digital signage market is forecast to grow to US$ 12,388 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol649

Digital signage displays the content on the electronic screen. Digital signage technology is more preferred over traditional small and micro-display screens with large wall-sized LEDs. Digital signage finds its applications in the areas where high-quality technology is required to engage the customers/audiences with its wider viewing angle.

Factors Influencing the Market

Electronic signage systems are a cost-effective medium to promote the product or service. Thus, the growing demand for effective advertisements will surge the growth of the global digital signage market.

The continuously declining cost of displays and improved customer experience will surge the growth of the digital signage market.

The rapidly growing education sector and the growing number of technological developments will offer ample growth opportunities for the digital signage market. Panasonic unveiled high brightness projection and real-time tracking in January 2019. Thus, such advancements are likely to benefit the digital signage market during the study period.

Increasing demand for bright and power-efficient display panels will escalate the market growth. Moreover, the growing number of smart city projects and high investments will drive the digital signage market forward.

Rapid digitalization and reducing demand for traditional billboards will bring lucrative growth opportunities during the study period. On the contrary, the presence of prominent widescreen alternatives such as projectors and screenless displays may limit the growth of the global digital signage market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic increased the demand for digitization. However, the digital signage industry witnessed various disruptions due to the shortage of raw materials caused by travel restrictions. In addition, halt on manufacturing units and declining consumer demands significantly hampered the growth of the global digital signage market.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol649

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific digital signage market is forecast to register the highest growth rate. It is due to the growing advertising industry and growing adoption of these services by government bodies in order to enhance their public offering. In addition, the growing number of smart city programs will significantly contribute to the growth of the global digital signage market.

Competitors in the Market

NEC Display Solutions Ltd

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

LG Display Co. Ltd

Panasonic Corporation

Sony Corporation

Sharp Corporation

Planar Systems Inc.

Hitachi Ltd

Barco NV

GOODVIEW

Cisco Systems Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global digital signage market segmentation focuses on Type, End-User, and Region.

By Type Outlook

Hardware

LCD/LED Display

OLED Display

Media Players

Projector/Projection Screens

Other Hardware

Software

Services

By End-User Outlook

Retail

Transportation

Hospitality

Corporate

Education

Government

Other End-user

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol649

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol649

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/