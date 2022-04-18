Pile Driver Market Scope and overview, Outlook 2030 | PTC, XCMG, Hitachi, Sunward

The global pile driver market size was US$ 1,110.5 million in 2021. The global pile driver market is forecast to grow to US$ 1,831.0 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A pile driver is a machine that drives vertical structural pieces such as piles or poles to the earth in order to establish a foundation for buildings and other construction projects.

Factors Influencing the Market

The market for pile drivers is forecast to grow at an exponential growth rate due to growing urbanization and favorable policies by governments. In addition, a growing number of developments in public infrastructure will contribute to the growth of the market. 89% of Brazil’s population lives in urban areas and is growing by 1.1 % annually. Thus, the growing urbanization will also contribute to the growth of the pile driver industry.

Growing infrastructure spending, mainly in Asian countries, will benefit the global pile driver market. According to the information by Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat, DAMAC Properties unveiled a new residential tower in Dubai in Dubai Marina in September 2021. Thus, the growing infrastructure spending will benefit the global pile driver market.

Adherence to sound pressure level regulations may limit the growth of the market.

The emergence of innovative piling technologies will offer ample growth opportunities for the market. For instance, BSP introduced an improved line of piling systems, named the SL30 model and compact BH120, in the year 2017. The SL30 is efficient to drive Z piles in pairs.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the global pile driver market. It is due to the halt on construction activities. The concerns over health increased throughout the world. In addition, travel activities were all banned, which was a significant obstacle in continuing the construction activities. In addition, investments in infrastructure development were reduced drastically. As a result, all of these factors hampered the growth of the global pile driver market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific pile driver market is forecast to register an outstanding growth rate. It is owing to growing infrastructure development in emerging economies like China, Japan, and India. China is forecast to emerge as the prominent pile driver market due to the growing building construction industry. According to research by World Economic Forum, China is the largest building construction market in the world with up to 2 billion square meters constructed annually, which is almost half of the new construction globally.

Moreover, the infrastructure development in India is forecast to benefit the market during the study period. According to a study by World Bank, India is forecast to register 46% of Indians living in urban space by 2050.

Competitors in the Market

PTC

XCMG

ABI GmbH (Banut and Delmag)

Hitachi, Sunward

Caterpillar

Bauer

Liebherr

Sany

Junttan

Vermeer

Atlas Copco

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global pile driver market segmentation focuses on Product, Applications, and Region.

By Product Type

Static Pile Drivers

Piling Hammers

Piling Rigs

Casing Rotator

By Applications

Buildings Construction

Transport Infrastructure Construction

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

