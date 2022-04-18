Pipe Coatings Market In-Depth Analysis of Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factor, and Analysis by 2030 | Covestro AG, AkzoNobel NV, Arkema SA, 3M

Report Ocean publicizes a new report on the pipe coatings market. The pipe coatings market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the pipe coatings market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the pipe coatings market both globally and regionally.

pipe coatings market was valued at USD 11,858.6 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 15,968.4 million by the end of 2023.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for pipe coatings.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=18958

The global pipe coatings market is expected to exhibit considerable growth during the forecast period, 2018-2023. The growth is influenced by many market-driven factors. The growing demand in the oil & gas industry is a major factor fueling the growth of the overall pipe coatings market. The need for efficient transportation of oil & gas coupled with the growing need for durability of pipelines is driving the global pipe coatings market.

The burgeoning investment in sewage and water treatment facilities, across the globe, along with the growing government participation in providing clean water and the construction of new pipelines is acting as a huge push to the market demand. Apart from these factors, the increasing use of pipelines in the chemical processing industry is also boosting the growth of the market. Asia-Pacific accounted for a 43.3% share of the global pipe coatings market in 2017 and is expected to show remarkable growth during the forecast period, owing to the fast economic growth in the region. North America and Europe are other major markets for pipe coatings.

As per Reportocean analysis, the global pipe coatings market was valued at USD 11,858.6 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 15,968.4 million by the end of 2023. The global market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.18% in terms of value and 4.46% in terms of volume.

Based on product, the thermoplastic polymer coating segment dominated the global market by acquiring 46.19% share at a dynamic CAGR of 5.80 % in 2017. The growth is attributed to the superior performance characteristics and large-scale industrial applications of thermoplastic polymer coatings. The polyurethane (PU) coatings sub-segment held a major market share of 39.2 % in 2017, among other thermoplastic polymer coatings, and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.57% during the review period. The excellent properties of polyurethane foam such as corrosion resistance, abrasion resistance, and resistance to sea and freshwater are contributing to the growth of this sub-segment.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=18958

Based on form, the liquid coatings segment accounted for the largest market share of 87.61% in 2017, with a market value of USD 10,389.9 million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.14% during the forecast period. However, the powder coatings segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.46% due to the growing environmental regulations for the use of low VOC containing coatings.

On the basis of surface type, the external coating segment accounted for the largest market share of 64.45% in 2017, with a market value of USD 7,643.9 million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.98% during the forecast period. However, the internal coatings segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.54% to increase the durability and enhance flow efficiency of the pipeline.

Based on end use, the oil & gas segment estimated to exhibit a share of 45.67% in 2017 with a market value of USD 5,422.0 million in 2017. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.28% to reach USD 7,343.6 million by the end of 2023. The growing need for transportation of natural gas and crude oil through cross country and inter-country pipelines is surging the demand for pipe coatings in this industry.

Global Pipe Coatings Market Share, by Product, 2017 (%)

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=18958

Regional Analysis

The global pipe coatings market has been analyzed with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia-Pacific held the largest market share of 43.34% in 2017. The regional market was valued at USD 5,139.6 million in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.98% to reach USD 7,242.6 million during the review period. The region is expected to show the fastest growth during the review period. Rapid industrialization and the growing oil & gas and wastewater treatment industries are contributing to the growth of the market.

Europe held the second largest market share of 23.8% in 2017. Germany has dominated the market in the region and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.03% whereas the Russian market is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.21%.

Segmentation

The global pipe coatings markets have been segmented by product, form, surface type, end use, and region.

On the basis of product, the global pipe coatings market is segmented as a thermoplastic polymer coating, fusion bonded epoxy coating, concrete coating, metallic coating, and others. The thermoplastic polymer coating is further segmented into polyethylene (PE) coatings, polypropylene coatings, polyurethane coatings, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), and others.

Based on form, the global pipe coatings market has been segmented into powder coating and liquid coating.

Based on surface type, the global pipe coatings market is classified into internal pipe coating and external pipe coating.

The global pipe coatings market is segmented on the basis of end use into oil & gas, marine, water & water treatment, chemical processing, and others.

On the basis of the region, the global market has been spanned across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Ask for Discount –https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=18958

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global pipe coatings market are Covestro AG (South Korea), AkzoNobel NV (The Netherlands), Arkema SA (France), 3M (US), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Axalta Coatings Systems Ltd (US), Specialty Polymer Coatings Inc. (Canada), DowDuPont (US), BASF SE (Germany), PPG Industries, Inc (US), SHAWCOR (Canada), Wasco Energy (Malaysia), LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV (The Netherlands), The Bayou Companies, LLC (US), and Tenaris (Luxembourg).

Key Findings

> The global pipe coatings market was valued at USD 11,858.6 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD 15,968.4 million at a CAGR of 5.18 % during the review period from 2017 to 2023.

> The thermoplastic polymer coating segment emerged as the most promising product type, accounting for 46.19% share of the global market share in 2017; it is estimated to grow at the higher CAGR of 5.80% during the review period.

> By form, the liquid coating segment accounted for 87.61% share of the global market in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.14% during the forecast period.

> On the basis of surface type, the external coating segment held the largest market share of 64.45% in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.98% during the forecast period.

> Based on end use, oil & gas accounted for the largest share of 45.67% in 2016 and is projected to reach a market value of USD 7,343.6 million. The chemical processing segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.03%

> Geographically, Asia Pacific is dominating the global pipe coatings market and is estimated to register a robust CAGR of 6.2% to reach USD 7,242.6 million by the end of 2023

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=18958

Geographic Analysis

The report covers a brief analysis of geographical region includes

World

> North America

o US

o Canada

> Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Russia

o Poland

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia & New Zealand

o Indonesia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

> Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Access Full Report, here:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=18958

Intended Audience

> Manufacturers and distributors of pipe coatings

> Suppliers and traders of pipe coatings

> Government, associations, and industrial bodies

> Investors and trade experts

> Consulting in chemical experts

DC description

> pipe coatings

> industrial coatings

> powder coated pipe

> underground pipe coating

> internal pipelining

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Access Full Report, here:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=18958

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/