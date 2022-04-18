Architectural coatings Market Aims To Expand At Double-Digit Growth Rate | Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), PPG Industries, The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Kansai Paints

Global Architectural coatings Market to reach USD 95.4 billion by 2027.Global Architectural coatings Market is valued approximately USD 69.9 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.54 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Architectural Coatings are paints and coatings used to coat buildings and homes. Architectural coatings are specified based on uses such as roof coatings, wall paints, or deck finishes. architectural coating provides durability, and protection.
Rapid infrastructure investment, increasing demand for high durability and eco-friendly coatings will fuel up the adoption of Architectural coatings across the forecast period. According to Global Construction Perspectives and Oxford Economics – ???Global Construction 2030 Report??? the volume of construction output will grow by 85% to $15.5 trillion worldwide by 2030, three countries – China, US, and India – will account for 57% of all global growth. Also, rising disposable income and growing construction sector are likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, Stringent government regulations regarding harmful emission from certain type of architectural coatings impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
The key regions considered for the global Architectural coatings market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share and overall volume. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as the residential and non-residential sectors in China and India are expected to develop this would create lucrative growth prospects for the Architectural coatings market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)
PPG Industries, Inc
The Sherwin-Williams Company (US)
Kansai Paints Co., Ltd
Asian Paints Limited
Nippon Paint Holdings Co
BASF SE
Masco Corporation
Jotun Group (Norway
RPM International Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Resin Type:
Acrylic
Alkyd
Vinyl
Polyurethane
Others (Epoxy, Unsaturated polyester resin, Saturated polyester resin)
By Technology:
Waterborne
Solvent borne
Powder Coating
By User Type:
DIY
Professional
By Application:
Residential
Non-Residential
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019
Base year – 2020
Forecast period – 2021 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Architectural coatings Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
