Soundbar Market to Register Exponential Production, financial Growth and Sale Rate in History and Forecast to 2030

The global soundbar market size was US$ 5,194 million in 2021. The global soundbar market is forecast to grow to US$ 9,976.2 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The increasing urban population and rising interest in music are likely to fuel the growth of the global soundbars market.

The growing demand for automated technologies and rapid shift in consumer preference for portable yet high-performance audio devices will contribute to the growth of the market.

The global soundbars market is forecast to gain traction due to the high levels of integration, immersive sound quality, and wireless connectivity offered by advanced soundbars.

The increasing number of launches and advancements in the soundbars industry is forecast to benefit the overall soundbars market during the study period. For instance, Panasonic introduced the SC-HTB600 Dolby Atmos soundbar in 2020. Furthermore, SONOS INC. also unveiled Sonos Arc, a premium smart soundbar that brings immersive in the same year. Thus, advancements in the industry will be the key contributor to the growth of the global soundbar market.

The growing use of mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, is forecast to offer ample growth opportunities for the market. In addition, the increasing inclination of consumers toward better and enhanced home entertainment devices will benefit the market throughout the forecast period.

The growing audio content will also escalate the market growth. Furthermore, tending house parties and get together will benefit the soundbar market throughout the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic reduced the demand for consumer electronics. From the consumer perspective, the majority of the working population either lost their job or had to work at comparatively low wages. Thus, consumer spending on electronics decreased drastically. In addition, manufacturers also went through several obstacles to continue the operations. Thus, it halted the growth of the overall soundbar industry.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific soundbar industry is forecast to gain traction. North America is also forecast to register significant growth due to the growing consumer spending on electronics. In Asia-Pacific, China is forecast to dominate the market due to growing consumer spending. Furthermore, India is forecast to exhibit remarkable growth due to the rising urbanization and increasing employment rate.

Competitors in the Market

Polk Audio (DEI Holdings Inc.)

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

LG Electronics Inc.

Bose Corporation

Onkyo Corporation

Sony Corporation

Voxx International Corporation

Koninklijke Philips NV

Panasonic Corporation

Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Edifier International Ltd

Boston Acoustics Inc. (DEI Holdings Inc.)

Hisense Home Appliance Group Co. Ltd

Sonos Inc.

Xiaomi Corporation

Blaupunkt GmbH

VIZIO Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global soundbar market segmentation focuses on Equipment, Technology, Type, Installation, Distribution Channel, Application, and Region.

By Equipment Type Outlook

2.1 Channel

5.1 Channel

7.1 Channel

Others (3.1 and 4.1 channel)

By Technology Outlook

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

Airplay

By Type Outlook

Wall-Mounted

Table-Top

Others

By Installation Method Outlook

Active Soundbar

Passive Soundbar

Others

By Distribution Channel Outlook

Online Independent Retailers Dependent Retailers

Offline Hypermarket and Supermarket Standalone Stores Retail Stores Independent Sellers Others



By Application Outlook

Music Players

TV Sets

Computer System

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

