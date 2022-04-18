Ethylene vinyl acetate resin Market 2021 | Scope Of Current And Future Industry 2030

Global Ethylene vinyl acetate resin Market to reach USD 14.4 billion by 2027.Global Ethylene vinyl acetate resin Market is valued approximately at USD 9.1 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.8% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Vinyl acetate monomer and ethylene are used to make EVA resins. They have enhanced stress fracture resistance and can keep their flexibility without the use of plasticizers throughout a wide temperature range of 60??C to 150??C. Because of their qualities such as a high coefficient of friction, low seal initiation temperatures, and great impact resistance, they are widely utilized in the packaging and paper industries, as well as the electrical and electronic industries.

Further, the market is driven by the key factors such as Rising Usage in the Solar Industry and Growing Demand from the Packaging Industry. Ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) is used in solar modules as an encapsulating agent to provide good radiation transmission and low degradability to sunlight. Thus, the growing solar energy industry boost the market growth. For instance, as per Statista, solar energy market is expected to reach USD 422 billion in 2022, in comparison to USD 86 billion in 2015. However, Increasing Threat of Substitutes, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Asia Pacific hold the largest share of global Ethylene vinyl acetate resins market owing to the growth of the packaging and paper, automotive, footwear, solar panels, and pharmaceutical sectors. Furthermore, factors such as increased demand and manufacture of packaging materials, electric autos, and photovoltaic panels for the generation of solar energy boost the regional growth in the forecast years.

Major market player included in this report are:

Celanese Corporation

Asia Polymer Corporation

Hanwha Solutions/Chemical Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV

Benson Polymers Limited

Clariant AG

ExxonMobil Corporation

Innospec Inc.

Kemipex

Braskem

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Very low density ethylene vinyl acetate

Low density ethylene vinyl acetate

Medium density ethylene vinyl acetate

High density ethylene vinyl acetate

By Application:

Film

Injection molding

Comp0unding and wire & cable

Others non-extrusion

Others extrusion

By End user Industry:

Footwear & foams

Packaging

Agriculture

Photovoltaic panels

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Ethylene vinyl acetate resin Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

