Dolomite Market 2021 Overview, Demand, New Opportunities & SWOT Analysis by 2030

Global Dolomite Market to reach USD 4323.60 million by 2027.Global Dolomite Market is valued at approximately USD 3285.58 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.00 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Dolomite is used as an ornamental stone, a concrete aggregate, and a source of magnesium oxide, as well as in the Pidgeon process for the production of magnesium. Increasing use of dolomite in cement production, growth in the construction and infrastructure sector has led to the adoption of Dolomite across the forecast period.

For Instance: as per the IBEF, construction (infrastructure) activities stood at US$ 26.14 billion and US$ 25.38 billion, respectively, between April 2000 and June 2021. Also, with the increasing demand for pharmaceuticals, the adoption & demand for Dolomite is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, environmental concerns impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Dolomite market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid expansion of end-use industries such as construction, water & sludge treatment. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as increasing production of cement & agrochemicals would create lucrative growth prospects for the Dolomite market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Vardar Dolomit

Imerys

Sibelco

RHI-Magnesita

Calcinor SA

Omya AG

JFE Minerals Co,

Essel Mining & Industries Limited

Lhoist

Carmeuse

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material type:

Calcined Dolomite

Agglomerated Dolomite

Sintered Dolomite

By End Use:

Cement

Agrochemicals

Mining & Metallurgy

Pharma & Healthcare

Glass & Ceramics

Water & Sludge Treatment

Animal Feed

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Dolomite Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

