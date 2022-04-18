Heat Transfer Paper Market 2021 Global Size, Share, Key Players, Production, Growth and Future Insights 2030

Global Heat Transfer Paper Market to reach USD YZ billion by 2027.Global Heat Transfer Paper Market is valued at approximately USD YZ billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.4 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Heat Transfer Paper is a three-layer coated substrate that releases ink and color to transfer the print over the paper, textile, and other items. It is used in various applications such as clothing and apparel, stationery, and consumer goods.

The increasing demand for inkjet and laser printers has led to the adoption of Heat Transfer Paper across the forecast period. For Instance: according to Statista in 2021, the global printer shipments are increasing rapidly due to increasing demand for printed apparel etc. Hewlett Packard’s (HP) share of printer shipment stands at 24.5 percent. In 2020 the 3D printing market increased by USD 12.6 billion, and it is estimated to grow by USD 37.2 billion by 2026. Also, with the rising demand for sustainable ink and eco-friendly printers as well as printed garments., the adoption & demand for Heat Transfer Paper is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high deployment cost impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The geographical regions considered for the global Heat Transfer Paper market analysis includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is deemed as the significant region across the globe in terms of huge market share due to the growing adoption of nonwovens, yarns and specialty fabrics, protective and fashion apparel etc. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also estimated to attain a maximum growth rate during 2021-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, increasing demand for printed apparel, and expanding consumer base due to rapidly growing population would create beneficial growth forecasts for the Heat Transfer Paper market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Neenah Coldenhove

Felix Schoeller Group

One Step Papers LLC

Miroglio Group

PG Paper Company

Stahls’ Transfer Paper Experts

Neenah Performance Materials

Guangzhou Elephant Digital Technology Co. Ltd

Atul Paper Pvt. Ltd.

Pudumjee Paper Products

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Paper:

Transparent heat transfer paper

White heat transfer paper

By Printing:

Inkjet

Laser

Sublimation

By Ink:

Sublimation ink

Dye-based ink

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Heat Transfer Paper Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

