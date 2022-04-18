Hybrid Fabrics Market Size, Growth And Forecast 2021 to 2030

Global Hybrid Fabrics Market to reach USD 647 million by 2027.Global Hybrid Fabrics Market to reach USD 647 million by 2027.

Global Hybrid Fabrics Market is valued approximately USD 228.93 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.0 % over the forecast period 2021-2027. The global hybrid fabric market is driven by a balance of cost and performance attributes.

The worldwide hybrid fabric market is likely to benefit from increased demand for hybrid textiles in the automotive & transportation, sports & leisure, and wind energy industries. The capacity of hybrid fabrics to reduce product weight and toughness has led to an increase in demand for them and obtained widespread application in sports equipment as well. The penetration of hybrid textiles into fresh applications as well as an increase in demand for these fabrics in emerging markets is a boon for fabric industry. For Instance: In May 2018, Exel Composites (Finland) acquired Diversified Structural Composites, a hybrid fabric maker in US. The company also makes hybrid composites with a glass-carbon hybrid fabric. Exel Composites’ business in North America has been strengthened as a result of the acquisition. Similarly, Solvay (Belgium) created a new hybrid composite material in October 2017.

The composite is created from a mix of carbon and glass fibers. Polyacrylamide is the resin utilized. The advancement has aided the company’s position in the hybrid composites sector. However, the high prices of carbon/aramid and lack of low-cost substitutes, such as carbon/glass and glass/aramid impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, rising cost of raw resources such as carbon and glass fibers is forcing manufacturers to save costs by using natural replacements like cotton, wool, and polyester fabrics. These basic ingredients are inexpensive and readily available and are likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Hybrid Fabrics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the ruling region across the world in terms of market share owing to significant global players such as DSM, Solvay SA, SGL Group, Gurit Holding AG and Kordcarbon AS. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as shifting trends towards lightweight fabrics for automotive with high strength would create lucrative growth prospects for the Hybrid Fabrics Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

SGL Group (Germany)

Gurit (Switzerland)

Hexcel Corporation (US)

Exel Composites (Finland)

Solvay (Belgium)

Textum Inc. (US)

BGF Industries, Inc. (US)

HACOTECH GmbH (Germany)

Arrow Technical Textiles Pvt. Ltd. (India).

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Fiber:

Glass/Carbon

Carbon/UHMWPE

Glass/Aramid

Carbon/Aramid

Others (aramid/diolen, carbon/polyethylene, carbon/zylon, carbon/flax, steel/glass, carbon/vectran, and glass/aramid/carbon)

By Application form:

Composite Form

Non-composite Form

By end-use industry

Automotive & transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Sports & Recreational

Consumer Goods

Others (marine, building & construction, and electronics & electrical

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Hybrid Fabrics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

