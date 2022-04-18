Specialty Oleochemicals Market 2021 Size, Share, Future Growth Potential Survey By 2030

Global Specialty Oleochemicals Market to reach USD 36.20 billion by 2027.Global Specialty Oleochemicals Market is valued approximately USD 21.54 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.7 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Oleochemicals are obtained mainly from plant oils and are widely used to produce cosmetics, lubricants and other chemical products. Growing food processing industry and rising demand for organic products are key drivers for the growth of Specialty Oleochemicals market.

According to Statista in 2020, the global food market generated over USD 8 in revenue, an increase of over USD 1 trillion from 2019 and the food revenue worldwide will continue to increase over the next years and is expected to reach around USD 9.1 trillion till 2025. Also, with the increasing demand from end use industries, the adoption & demand for Specialty Oleochemicals is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high cost of manufacturing impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Specialty Oleochemicals market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising application growth prospects in personal care & cosmetics, consumer goods in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such availability of raw materials such as palm oil and palm kernel oil coupled with high consumption rate would create lucrative growth prospects for the Specialty Oleochemicals market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

EMERY Oleochemicals,

Alnor Oil Company,

KLK OLEO,

PT. Ecogreen Oleochemicals,

H.I.G. Capital, LLC,

IOI Corporation Berhad,

Oleon NV.,

Vegetables Vitamins Foods Company,

Evonik Industries,

Kao Corporation,

Wilmar International Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Specialty Esters,

Fatty Acid Methyl Ester,

Glycerol Esters,

Alkoxylates,

Fatty Amines,

Others,

By Application:

Personal Care & Cosmetics,

Consumer Goods,

Food Processing,

Textiles, Paints & Inks,

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals,

Polymer & Plastic Additives,

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Specialty Oleochemicals Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

