Anti-Static Film Market Insights 2021, Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Global Anti-Static Film Market to reach USD 0.67 billion by 2027.Global Anti-Static Film Market is valued approximately USD 0.47 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.27 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Antistatic films are used to restrain the buildup of static electricity. Antistatic films allow static charge to disintegrate at a very slow rate. Antistatic films are used for Packaging of components, where electrostatic contamination is a problem like in electronics packaging. Growing automotive industry and rising demand from electronics industry are key drivers for the growth of Anti-Static Film market.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/anti-static-film-market/QI037

According to Crescendo Worldwide’s-Global Automotive Market Overview 2020 the annual estimated sales to reach 110 million in 2022 from current value of 104 million in 2020.The market is mainly driven by demand from China and India. Also, with the increasing demand from pharmaceutical and healthcare industry, the adoption & demand for Anti-Static Film is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high dependency on end use industries of Anti-Static Film impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Anti-Static Film market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing demand for the end-use applications in the region. Whereas North America is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as presence of leading players in consumer electronics, automotive, and other industries that uses antistatic films would create lucrative growth prospects for the Anti-Static Film market across Asia-Pacific region.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/anti-static-film-market/QI037

Major market player included in this report are:

Toyobo Co., Lt

NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION

Toray Plastics (America), Inc.

Mitsubishi Polyester Film, Inc.

ACHILLES CORPORATION

Kl??ckner Pentaplast

Wiman Corporation

Sekisui Film Co. Ltd.

Kolon Industries, Inc

Saint-Gobain.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material Type:

PE (Polyethylene)

PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate)

PVC (Poly vinyl chloride)

By End Use Industries:

Electronics and Semiconductor

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Automotive

Other End-user Verticals (Cleanrooms, etc.)

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/anti-static-film-market/QI037

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Anti-Static Film Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Request Full Report – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/anti-static-film-market/QI037

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.quadintel.com/