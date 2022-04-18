Cellulose Esters and Ethers Market 2021 Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2030

Global Cellulose Esters and Ethers Market to reach USD 7.77 billion by 2027.Global Cellulose Esters and Ethers Market is valued approximately USD 5.56 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.9 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Cellulose ethers are water-soluble polymers obtained from cellulose which is the most abundant natural polymer. Cellulose ether polymers are used by the paint industry as thickening agents and used in ceramics, and paints to foods, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals industry. Growing Food & beverage industry and rising personal care industry are the key drivers for the growth of Cellulose Esters and Ethers market.

According to Institute of Food Technologists – Global sales of packaged foods and drinks topped USD 2.1 trillion in 2017 and are projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2% through 2022 and will reach to USD 2.34 trillion. Asia Pacific and the Middle East/Africa are the fastest-growing sectors. Also, with the increasing demand from end use industries, the adoption & demand for Cellulose Esters and Ethers is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, stringent government rules and regulations impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Cellulose Esters and Ethers market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing product use in various applications such as construction, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rising demand from food and beverages, cigarette filters, and the pharmaceutical sector would create lucrative growth prospects for the Cellulose Esters and Ethers market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Borregaard

Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Celanese Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Nouryon,

Ashland.

Daicel Corporation.

Dow

Lamberti S.p.A.

Sappi

Asha Cellulose (I) Pvt. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Cellulose Acetate

Cellulose Nitrate

Carboxymethyl Cellulose

Methyl Cellulose

Ethyl Cellulose

Hydroxyethyl Cellulose,

Hydroxypropyl Cellulose

By Process:

Kraft Process

Sulphite Process

Others

By End Use Industry:

Food and Beverages

Oil and Gas

Paper and Board

Paints and Adhesives

Detergents

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Cellulose Esters and Ethers Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

