9-Decanoic Acid Methyl Ester Market Provides Veritable Information On Size, Growth Trends and Growth Forecast till 2030

Global 9-Decanoic Acid Methyl Ester Market to reach USD YZ billion by 2027.Global 9-Decanoic Acid Methyl Ester Market is valued approximately USD YZ billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than YZ % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Decanoic acid Easter are largely used due their high biodegradability and ecofriendly nature. 9-Decanoic Acid Methyl Ester is widely used in the cosmetics and personal care industries. This is Easter is also used as primary ingredient in shampoos, body wash, soaps, and hand cleaners. Growing Personal care industry and increasing demand for flavors and fragrances from various industries are key drivers for the growth of 9-Decanoic Acid Methyl Ester market.

According to The American University Journal of Gender, Social Policy & the Law the global beauty industry, encompassing cosmetics, personal care products, and fragrances is increasing from USD 483 billion in 2020 to USD 511 billion in 2021. The industry is expected to see continual growth. The personal care market is driving due to ecommerce and the internet. Also, with the increasing demand for environment friendly products, the adoption & demand for 9-Decanoic Acid Methyl Ester is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high extraction cost of 9-Decanoic Acid Methyl Ester impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global 9-Decanoic Acid Methyl Ester market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing inclination towards buying organic products in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such increasing demand for the product from end use industries and availability of raw materials would create lucrative growth prospects for the 9-Decanoic Acid Methyl Ester market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Sigma-Aldrich,

Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc.,

BASF SE,

Matreya LLC,

P&G Chemicals,

Arkema,

Alfa Aesar,

TCI (Shanghai) Development Co., Ltd.,

Adamas Reagent Ltd.,

Chemsky (Shanghai) International Co., Ltd



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Natural 9-Decanoic Acid Methyl Ester,

Synthetic 9-Decanoic Acid Methyl Ester

By End Use Industries:

Flavours & Fragrances,

Pharmaceuticals,

Personal Care

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

