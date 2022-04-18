Osteosarcoma Market Size, Share, Trends Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation Overview, and Forecast till 2030 | Pfizer Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly

The osteosarcoma market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, and product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Osteosarcoma market by region.

The osteosarcoma Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.09% to reach USD 791.08 Million by the year 2025.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market Osteosarcoma.

Market Analysis

Osteosarcoma is a common type of bone cancer which is developed in cells which are responsible for formation of bones. In very rare conditions osteosarcoma happens in soft tissue outside the bones. Usually, it mostly occurs in teenagers, young adults, and older adult population. The global osteosarcoma market is predominantly driven by a high incidence of osteosarcoma, increasing expenditure on oncology medicine and research, and growing demand for new treatments.

Nevertheless, the high cost of treatment and side-effects of chemotherapy impede the growth of the market. The Global Osteosarcoma Market is taking shape due to a higher incidence of osteosarcoma. For example, the prevalence of primary bone cancer is growing across the world. Under national Institutes of Health (NIH), estimation of around 3,450 new cases of primary bone cancer was registered in 2018 in the US. A high number of incidences of osteosarcoma would support the growth of the market. As per the American Cancer Society, around 800 to 900 new cases of osteosarcoma are diagnosed in the US each year.

The incidence of osteosarcoma is found to be high in adolescents and the geriatric population. Similarly, according to an article published in the North American Association of Central Cancer Registries, about 3,809 incident cases of osteosarcoma were identified in patients aged 40 years or older in the year 2018. Additionally, the National Cancer Institute’s Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results Program estimated the incident rate of 4.4 cases per 1 million people below the age of 24 years in the US each year. The cumulative prevalence of osteosarcoma along with the increasing geriatric population are driving the global osteosarcoma market.

Market Segmentation

The Global Osteosarcoma Market has been segmented into type, diagnosis & treatment, end user, and region. Based on type the Global Osteosarcoma Market has been segmented into intramedullary osteosarcoma, juxtacortical osteosarcoma, and extra skeletal osteosarcoma. Intramedullary osteosarcoma has been estimated to account for the largest market share of 80.3% during the forecast period.

Intramedullary osteosarcoma is the most common type of osteosarcoma, which represents approximately 75% of all reported osteosarcoma cases recorded globally. Typically, intramedullary osteosarcoma occurs in children and adults. This type of osteosarcoma is bimodal and primarily peaks during adolescence, and the second peak occurs in adulthood. The distal femur and proximal tibia are two primary sites impacted by intramedullary osteosarcoma. Based on diagnosis & treatment, the global osteosarcoma market has been divided into the treatment and diagnosis.

The treatment segment is further divided into chemotherapy, surgery, radiation therapy, and others. The chemotherapy segment includes cisplatin, doxorubicin, epirubicin, and others. The surgery segment contains a limb-sparing surgery and amputation. The diagnosis segment is even more segmented into imaging, biopsies, and blood tests. The imaging segment comprises computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), X-Ray, positron emission tomography (PET) and others. The biopsies segment includes needle biopsy and surgical biopsy.

The blood tests segment includes alkaline phosphatase profiling, lactate dehydrogenase profiling, and others. Based on end-user, the global osteosarcoma market has been divided into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centres, and academic & research organizations. Its hold biggest market share could be attributed to an increase in the number of patients who have cancer, coupled with a rise in a number of hospitals, and quality care, as well as the availability of skilled and qualified professionals.

Regional Analysis

The Global Osteosarcoma Market is broadly segmented based on region into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas represent a market share of 40.02% in the year 2018. Americas is sub-segmented into North America and South America. North America has been further sub-segmented into the US and Canada. Europe was the second-largest global osteosarcoma market in the year 2018. The Europe region is even more segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe, on the basis of countries, has been divided into the Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe.

The Asia-Pacific region was classified as China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. It holds the third-largest position in the osteosarcoma market. The market in the Middle East & Africa is likely to show minimum growth by factors such as limited access to and higher availability of treatment facilities. However, the high prevalence of bone cancer population will support growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Major Players

Academic research institutes, Pharmaceutical companies, Biotechnology companies and Market research & consulting firms are some of the projected onlookers for the Global Osteosarcoma Market. Pfizer Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Baxter, Novartis AG, Aurobindo Pharma, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Mylan N.V., and ADVAXIS, INC. are some of the major players in the Global Osteosarcoma Market.

