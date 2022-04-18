Glass Manufacturing Market Size, Demand And Forecast 2021 – 2030 | Top Key Players – AGC, Central Glass, Fuyao Glass Industry Group, Guardian Industries, Nippon Sheet Glass

Global Glass Manufacturing Market to reach USD 155.1 billion by 2027.Global Glass Manufacturing Market is valued at approximately USD 120.3 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.7 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Glass Manufacturing includes container glass, flat glass, and fiber glass. It is used in packaging, construction and transportation. The increasing usage of recycled products has led to the adoption of Glass Manufacturing across the forecast period. For Instance: according to the UN Environment Programme in 2020, increasing material efficiency and usage of electronic appliances is the major threat to the environment by causing greenhouse effect and ozone layer depletion.

Globally various programs and schemes are implemented to minimize the usage of such products by enhancing the adoption of recycled and sustainable materials. In G7 it is estimated that material efficiency strategies that include the use of recycled materials would reduce greenhouse emission by 80 to 100 percent by 2050. Shifting consumers’ paradigm towards sustainable products enhances the market growth of glass manufacturing. Also, with the stringent government laws towards eco-friendly products., the adoption & demand for Glass Manufacturing is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, threat of substitutes impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The geographical regions considered for the global Glass Manufacturing market analysis includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is deemed as the significant region across the globe in terms of huge market share due to the presence of skilled labor at low cost and increasing awareness towards the usage of recycled products. Whereas, North America is also estimated to attain a maximum growth rate during 2021-2027. Factors such as prohibition towards plastic usage, increasing demand for smart glasses would create beneficial growth forecasts for the Glass Manufacturing market across North America region.

Major market players included in this report are:

AGC Inc.

Central Glass Co. Ltd.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Guardian Industries

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd

Owens Illinois Inc

Koa Glass

Heinz Glass

Saint Gobain

3B – the fiberglass company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Container Glass

Flat Glass

Fiber Glass

Others

By Application:

Packaging

Construction

Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Telecommunication

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Glass Manufacturing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

