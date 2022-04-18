Healthcare Cyber Security Market Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Application, Demand, And Forecast By 2030 | Cisco Systems, McAfee, LLC, Symantec, FireEye

The Healthcare Cyber Security market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Healthcare Cyber Security market by region.

The Healthcare Cyber Security Market is expected to reach a CAGR of 11.82% to reach USD 16,393.15 Million till 2025.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market Healthcare Cyber Security.

Global Healthcare Cyber Security Market: Information by Threat Type (Malware, Distributed Denial-Of-Service (DDOS), Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) and others), By Solution Type (Antivirus and Antimalware, Risk and Compliance Management, Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), DDOS Mitigation, Identity and Access Management and others), By End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Industries, Health Insurance Companies, Medical Devices Companies and others) and by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2025

Market analysis

Generally, the main factors responsible for driving the market growth are an increase in cyberattacks and data breaching, regulatory and government norms, and increasing use of Internet of things (IoT) devices in the healthcare industry. However, the limited awareness of cyber security in the healthcare industry and lack of adoption of updated software are forecast to curb the growth of the market. Cyber security is a method of protecting systems, networks, and programs from digital attacks with the help of specific software.

Healthcare cyber security is the adoption of cyber security solutions and services by healthcare organizations to protect the patient and hospital information from data breaches and cyberattacks. The Healthcare Cyber Security Market is expected to reach a CAGR of 11.82% to reach USD 16,393.15 Million till 2025. Healthcare cybersecurity is a growing concern due to the exponential rise in healthcare data infringements in recent years. According to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) Journal, more than 113 million records were breached in 2015. The growing data breaches in the healthcare sector is propelling market growth.

Market segmentation

The Global healthcare cyber security market is segmented into threat type, solution type, and end user respectively. Based on threat type, the market has been segmented into malware, distributed denial-of-service (DDOS), advanced persistent threat (APT), and others. Based on the solution type, the global healthcare cyber security market has been labeled as antivirus and antimalware, risk and compliance management, security information and event management (SIEM), DDOS mitigation, identity and access management, and others.

Regional analysis

Geographically the Global healthcare cyber security market is split in regions like North & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle east and Africa and Rest of the world. Europe is expected to account for the second-largest market share during the forecast period. The European market for healthcare cyber security has been further separated into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe has been segmented into Germany, the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and the rest of Western Europe.

The factors responsible for market growth in this region are the occurrence of highly developed medical & healthcare infrastructure, and high spending on healthcare IT drives the market growth in this region. The Middle East & Africa is expected to grow at a steady rate in the healthcare cyber security market due to factors such as increasing capita income, and rising healthcare infrastructure support accounted for a relatively smaller market share in 2018.

The Americas are expected to hold the biggest share of the global healthcare cyber security market. The growth of the Americas can be attributed owing to the increasing cases of data breaches, and the availability of advanced healthcare information technology (IT) solutions are expected to drive the market growth in this region. According to the HIPAA Journal, the number of reported healthcare data breaches has been steadily increasing each year. In 2018, 365 healthcare data breaches were reported, up almost 2% from the 358 data breaches reported in 2017 and 83% more breaches that 2010. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market owed to the rapid expansion in technology, and the presence of enormous opportunities for the development of the market drives the growth of the Asia-Pacific healthcare cyber security market.

Major players

The proposed spectators in the Global healthcare cyber security market are manufacturers, Retailers, distributors, wholesalers, Investors and trade experts, Governments, associations, industrial bodies, etc. The major companies functioning in the Global healthcare cyber security market are concentrating on firming their global ways by entering into untouched markets. The projected onlookers in the Global healthcare cyber security market are companies like Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), McAfee, LLC (Canada), Symantec Corporation (US), FireEye, Inc. (US), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (US), Sensato cybersecurity solutions (us), IBM (US), Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. (US).Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan) and DXC Technology Company (US).

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level. Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years. How are the key players in the market assessed? This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market. The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

