Dust Control Systems and Suppression Chemicals Market Global Industry Research Analysis & Forecast 2021 to 2030

Global Dust Control Systems and Suppression Chemicals Market to reach USD 16.3 billion by 2027. Global Dust Control Systems and Suppression Chemicals Market is valued approximately at USD 14.35 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Chemicals used to treat stockpiles or unpaved surfaces in order to reduce dust emissions in the air are known as dust control/suppression chemicals. Calcium chlorite, magnesium chlorite, polymer emulsion, and lingo sulfonates are examples of such compounds.
The ability of dust control/suppression chemicals, used in construction sites to reduce fugitive dust particles in the air, results in better site visibility and improved health of the employees. The market is driven by the key factors such as Growth in Construction and Infrastructure in Asia-Pacific and Rapid Urbanization and Industrialization. For instance, According to the US Census Bureau Construction spending in the United States increased from USD 788 billion in 2011 to USD 1,294 billion in 2018. The value of new building completed between 2016 and 2018 increased from USD 1,191.81 billion to USD 1,293.99 billion, with USD 1,396.03 billion predicted by 2022. furthermore, In the next 30 years, the world population is predicted to rise by 2 billion people, from 7.7 billion in 2018 to 9.7 billion in 2050. This might be accompanied by fast urbanization, resulting in an increase in the demand for buildings and infrastructure throughout the world. However, High Costs Associated With Advanced Dust Control Systems, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
Asia Pacific is leading the market owing to increasing construction industry and growing various end user industry. For the development and operations of such new mines, the country is expected to witness high demand for dust control systems and suppression chemicals. Furthermore, China is dominating the APAC region due to the largest economy.
Major market player included in this report are:
Chemtex Speciality Limited
ADM
GelTech Solutions
Cargill, Incorporated
Shaw Almex Industries Ltd
Benetech, Inc.
Evonik Industries AG
Quaker Houghton
Borregaard
Hexion
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Chemical type:
Lignin Sulfonate
Calcium Chloride
Magnesium Chloride
Asphalt Emulsions
Oil Emulsions
Polymeric Emulsions
Other Chemical Types
By System type:
Dry Collection
Wet Suppression
By End user Industry:
Mining
Construction
Food and Beverage
Oil & Gas and Petrochemical
Pharmaceutical
Other End-user Industries
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019
Base year – 2020
Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.
Target Audience of the Global Dust Control Systems and Suppression Chemicals Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
