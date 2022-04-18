Potash Fertilizer Market Size, Growth And Forecast 2021 to 2030

Global Potash Fertilizer Market to reach USD YZ billion by 2027.Global Potash Fertilizer Market is valued at approximately USD YZ billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.8 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Potash Fertilizers are used for enhancing the growth and improvement of crops. It provides essential nutrition content to the crops. The increasing adoption of fertilizer to enhance crop growth. has led to the adoption of Potash Fertilizer across the forecast period.

For Instance: according to the Ghana News Agency in 2021, during the field experiments in Ghana experts asked farmers to maximize the use of fertilizers to restore crop productivity and sustain soil fertility. GNA states that effective fertilizers include essential nutrients such as zinc, Sulphur and potash. Increasing Farmers’ awareness regarding the usage of nutritional fertilizer enhances the market growth of potash fertilizer. Also, with the increasing technological development and innovations in the farming sector, the adoption & demand for Potash Fertilizer is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, threat of already existing alternatives and new entrants impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The geographical regions considered for the global Potash Fertilizer market analysis includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is deemed as the significant region across the globe in terms of huge market share due to the technological developments in the agricultural sector and rising adoption of nutritional fertilizers. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also estimated to attain maximum growth rate during 2021-2027. Factors such as

rising farmers’ awareness regarding the adoption of enhanced fertilizers and increasing government focus in agricultural sector would create beneficial growth forecasts for the Potash Fertilizer market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Nutrien Limited

The Mosaic Company

JSC Belaruskali

ICL Group

K+S Group

Uralkali PJSC

Intrepid Potash Inc.

Sinofert Holding Limited

EuroChem Group

Yara

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Muriate of Potash,

Sulfate of Potash

Other Types

By Application:

Grains and Cereals

Pulses and Oilseeds

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Potash Fertilizer Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

