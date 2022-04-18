Elemental Sulfur Market Industry Growth Analysis with Size, Share and Forecast 2021-2030

Global Elemental Sulfur Market to reach USD 7.49 billion by 2027.Global Elemental Sulfur Market is valued at approximately USD 6.09 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.00 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Elemental Sulfur is a chemical used in several agrochemical industries for producing insecticides and fertilizers. Also, it is an essential ingredient for the manufacture of black gunpowder, insecticides, detergents, disinfectants, fertilizers, dyestuffs, pharmaceuticals, and many other products. The Increasing food production across the globe, increasing geriatric population, has led to the adoption of Elemental Sulfur across the forecast period.

Increase in food production is supported by huge government investment in the agriculture industry. For Instance: In India as per the department of agriculture, under PMKSY ???3645 crore is allocated in agriculture FY20-21 and in Australia total package is $72.685 million over three years as per the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment they will receive $29.76 1 million over two years and Austrade $42.924 million over three years under the agriculture. Also, with the increasing awareness regarding the importance of sulphur in fertilizers, the adoption & demand for Elemental Sulfur is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, government regulations impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Elemental Sulfur market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to adoption and awareness of the latest farm equipment, precision agriculture. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, increasing demand for food with the rise in population would create a strong affinity for growth prospects for the Elemental Sulfur Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Montana Sulphur & Chemical Co.

Pemex

OAO Gazprom

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company

Motiva Enterprises LLC

ConocoPhillips Company

Oxbow Corporation

PotashCorp

Suncor Energy Inc.

Flint Hills Resources

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Agrochemicals

Chemical & Petroleum Refining

Rubber & Plastics

Mining & Metallurgy

Paper & Pulp

By Source:

Gas-Based

Oil-Based

Mining

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Elemental Sulfur Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

