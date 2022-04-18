Phosphate Conversion Coatings Market Outlook 2021 Analysis By Leading Key players 2030

Global Phosphate Conversion Coatings Market to reach USD 2267.35 million by 2027.Global Phosphate Conversion Coatings Market is valued at approximately USD 1723 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.00 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Phosphate Conversion Coating is a chemical conversion coating that transforms the surface of a basis metal into a non-metallic crystalline coating. The reaction occurs in an acidic solution containing phosphate ions. Loss of hydrogen at the metal interface results in a localized rise in pH and subsequent precipitation of the coating.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/phosphate-conversion-coatings-market/QI037

The increasing investment in strategic collaborations by market players, growth of the automotive industry has led to the adoption of Phosphate Conversion Coatings across the forecast period. For Instance: In July 2017, Henkel Ag & Co KgaA developed Bonderite, a two-step metal pre-treatment process for bodies with high aluminum content that provides superior corrosion performance while reducing processing and investment costs. Also, with the increasing demand for absorbing lubrication, promoting adhesion, enhancing appearance, the adoption & demand for Phosphate Conversion Coatings is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, environmental concerns impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Phosphate Conversion Coatings market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the leader in the automotive industry and is severely increasing production in the same, in the coming years. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, with rising focus on producing environment-friendly phosphate coatings using advanced technologies would create lucrative growth prospects for the Phosphate Conversion Coatings market across North-America region.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/phosphate-conversion-coatings-market/QI037

Major market players included in this report are:

Crest Industrial Chemicals, Inc.

PPG Industries, Inc

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Axalta Coating Systems, LLC

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

Chemetall GmbH

Nihon Parkerizing Co., Ltd.

Keystone Corporation

Freiborne Industries, Inc.

Hubbard-Hall Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Manganese Phosphate Conversion Coating

Iron Phosphate Conversion Coating

Zinc Phosphate Conversion Coating

By End Use:

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Consumer Appliances

Others (Healthcare, Chemical/ Petrochemical, Aerospace, etc.)

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/phosphate-conversion-coatings-market/QI037

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Phosphate Conversion Coatings Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Request Full Report – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/phosphate-conversion-coatings-market/QI037

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.quadintel.com/