Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market 2021 Size, Share, Upcoming Product Scope 2030

Global Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market to reach USD 824.1 billion by 2027.Global Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market is valued approximately at USD 656.6 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.3% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Anticoagulant Rodenticides is available in pellets and block form. It is used in agriculture, pest control, households, warehouses, and urban centers etc. The increasing rodent population has led the adoption of Anticoagulant Rodenticides across the forecast period.

For Instance: according to animaldiversity.org in 2021, rodents are the largest order of mammals. In Taxa about 40 % of the mammalian species belong to the rodential order Rodents are found all over the world except New Zealand, Antarctica and on some oceanic islands. According to wbur.org in 2020, the rodents’ activities are rising rapidly across residential areas in Boston. According to pnas.org in 2021, Australia has the highest rate of mammalian in the world and rodents represents 41% of mammalian extinction. Rising demand for rodent control population enhances the market growth of anticoagulant rodenticides. Also, with the increasing public awareness towards infection and diseases caused by rodents, the adoption & demand for Anticoagulant Rodenticides is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, secondary poisoning risks and high toxicity impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The geographical regions includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World for the global Anticoagulant Rodenticides market analysis .North America dominated the market across the world with respect to huge market revenue due to the growing rodent population, increasing awareness regarding safety around farms, commercial and residential buildings, rising investment in warehouses etc. Whereas, North America is also estimated to attain maximum growth rate during 2021-2027 due to supporting factors such as increasing public awareness towards the increasing diseases by rodents and rising demand of pest control companies etc.

Major market player included in this report are:

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Rentokil Initial plc

Liphatech, Inc.

PelGar International

Syngenta Crop Protection AG

NEOGEN Corporation

EcoClear Products Inc.-United States

Bell Laboratories Inc.-United States

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

1st Generation Anticoagulants

2nd Generation Anticoagulants

By Form:

Pellets

Blocks

Powders & Sprays

By Application:

Agriculture

Pest Control Companies

Warehouses

Urban Centers

Household

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

