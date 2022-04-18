Thermal Barrier Coatings Market Size, Share, Growth 2021 to 2030 | Industry Research Report

Global Thermal Barrier Coatings Market to reach USD 21.5 billion by 2027.Global Thermal Barrier Coatings Market is valued at approximately USD 15.49 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.8 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Thermal Barrier Coatings are used as insulating components such as gas turbines, aeroengine parts etc. These are used in stationary power plants and aerospace etc. The increasing vapor deposition technologies have led to the adoption of Thermal Barrier Coatings across the forecast period.

For Instance: according to dsiac.org in 2020, the demand for thermal barrier coatings is increasing significantly due to rise in operating temperature in addition to advanced engine systems which requires new thermal protection coatings. Rising application for gas turbines in stationary power plants anticipating the growth of thermal barrier coatings market. Also, with the increasing expanding applications of thermal barrier coatings for automobiles, the adoption & demand for Thermal Barrier Coatings is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The geographical regions considered for the global Thermal Barrier Coatings market analysis includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is deemed as the significant region across the globe in terms of huge market share due to the increasing demand from various applications such as aerospace, automotive, stationary power plants etc. Whereas, North America is also estimated to attain a maximum growth rate during 2021-2027. Factors such as availability of skilled labor, high disposable income and strong economy of countries would create beneficial growth forecasts for the Thermal Barrier Coatings market across North America region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Praxair Surface Technologies

Metallisation Ltd.

Flame Spray Coating Co.

Precision Coating, Inc.

MesoCoat Inc.

Cincinnati Thermal Spray, Inc.

ASB Industries Inc.

Thermion

A&A Company

TWI Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Metal

Ceramic

Intermetallic

Others

By Application:

Stationary Power Plants

Aerospace

Automotive

Others

By Technology:

Electron-Beam Physical Vapor Deposition

High-Velocity Oxy-Fuel

Chemical Vapor Deposition

Air Plasma

Others

By Combination:

Ceramic YSZ

Al2O3

MCrAiY

Mullite-based

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Thermal Barrier Coatings Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

