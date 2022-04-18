Online Payment Fraud Detection Market 2021 Industry Analysis, Sales Revenue Analysis and Forecast up to 2030 | Ingenico, CyberSource, NuData Security, RSA Security

online payment fraud detection Growth 2021-2030, Covid19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider online payment fraud detection, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, online payment fraud detection size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Getcomplete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

The global online payment fraud detection market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.10% during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Global Online Payment Fraud Detection Market – Drivers’ Restraints’ Opportunities’ Trends’ and Forecast up to 2025

Widespread adoption of technologies including card-chip and new digital channels are emerging resulting in fraudsters becoming more adaptive and collaborative with the nature of financial fraud which is growing rapidly. Increasing internet penetration and digitization across emerging and undeveloped economies are driving the growth of online payment fraud detection market across the globe. Hence financial institutions’ merchants’ and payment service providers are adopting the artificial intelligence (AI) technology for managing their online payment fraud incidents and reducing fraud losses’ thereby enhancing customer experience.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for online payment fraud detection.

According to Reportocean Research’ the global online payment fraud detection market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.10% during the forecast period 2019-2025. The aim of this report is to define’ describe’ segment’ and forecast the global online payment fraud detection market on the basis of solution’ mode’ and regions. In addition’ the report helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and make well-informed decisions. The report is primarily designed to provide the company’s executives with strategically substantial competitor information’ data analysis’ and insights about the market’ development’ and implementation for an effective marketing plan.

Integration of AI in online payment fraud management solutions is one of the key factors that has influenced the implementation of online payment fraud detection solutions by several institutions. Cognitive systems help in data analysis and provide actionable insights to meet customer demands. Furthermore’ increasing complexity in online frauds is forcing banks and other institutions to deploy several new fraud management solutions to reduce noise level in the system and meet the customer expectation.

Machine learning’ predictive analytics’ and artificial intelligence technologies are in demand and major number of acquisitions in the recent years were associated with these technologies and these technologies will dominate the investment patterns in the coming years.

The global online payment fraud detection market is categorized based on the presence of diversified small and large vendors. CyberSource’ Ingenico’ RSA Security’ and Worldpay are among the key vendors increasing their global footprint in this space. However’ various vendors such as IPQualityScore and SIMILITY are competing with them in the global market by providing solutions at a competitive price with customized product offering. The market growth is fueled by key vendors entering into strategic partnerships with suppliers and third-party vendors in the ecosystem to increase the global footprint and customer service capabilities.

Fraud analytics is the fastest growing technology in the global online payment fraud detection market owing to the increasing adoption of AI in online payment fraud detection solutions. Continuous advancements in technologies is leading fraudsters to use sophisticated tools resulting in challenging environment for enterprises to prevent themselves from fraud incidents. Hence’ due to the need for real-time information’ vendors have introduced technology-based online payment fraud detection solutions’ which are more capable and intelligent.

North America is having the largest market share in the application segment of the global online payment fraud detection market primarily due to availability of huge volumes of data being generated from multiple sources and the need to analyze these datasets for decision making.

Mobile banking has become a popular way for money transactions hence’ frequently targeted by the fraudsters.

The competitive landscape is a mix of established vendors and niche vendors including Ingenico’ CyberSource’ NuData Security’ RSA Security’ and Worldpay. Mergers & acquisitions’ alliance formations’ and strategic partnerships will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Few of the key happenings are detailed below:

> In March 2019�?� Worldpay has announced its expansion in Australia and New Zealand. The first is the opening of two sales offices in Australia and the second is the expansion of its global footprint in New Zealand after obtaining a local license for acquiring card payments

> In May 2019�?� Ingenico has launched LinkPlus’ a simple and secure solution for businesses which handles payments over the phone

The global online payment fraud detection market is categorized based on three segments – solution’ mode’ and regions.

o Solution includes Fraud Analytics’ Authentication’ and Reporting and Visualization

o Mode includes E-payment’ Mobile payment’ and Card payment

o Regions include North America’ Europe’ APAC’ and RoW (RoW includes Middle East and Africa’ Latin America; APAC includes East Asia’ South Asia’ South-East Asia’ and Oceania)

> The report comprises an analysis of vendors’ which includes financial status’ business units’ key business priorities’ SWOT’ business strategies’ and views.

> The report covers the competitive landscape’ which includes mergers & acquisitions’ joint ventures & collaborations’ and competitor comparison analysis.

> In the vendors profile section for the companies that are privately held’ the financial information and revenue of segments will be limited.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

North America

Europe

APAC

RoW (RoW includes Middle East and Africa’ Latin America; APAC includes East Asia’ South Asia’ South-East Asia’ and Oceania)

Key Players Covered in the Report

Ingenico’ CyberSource’ NuData Security’ RSA Security’ and Worldpay

The final report will include an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global industry.

