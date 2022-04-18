Taiwan aiding Ukrainian students, scholars with various scholarships

A dog peers over a large Ukrainian flag during a protest against Russia's war in Ukraine, in front of the Russian embassy in Bucharest, Romania, S... A dog peers over a large Ukrainian flag during a protest against Russia's war in Ukraine, in front of the Russian embassy in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ukrainian students and scholars are arriving in Taiwan to continue their studies and research as part of a nationwide drive to help those suffering in the war-afflicted country.

Academia Sinica, the national academy of Taiwan, joined hands with the Ministry of Science and Technology in launching a scholarship program on March 16 for Ukraine’s undergraduates, those working on master’s and doctoral degrees, and academic researchers. They will be studying or doing research on a short-term basis at Taiwanese universities and research institutions.

A total of 165 students and 42 academics had applied as of Saturday (April 16). Three of the twelve successful applicants arrived Sunday (April 17) and the rest are expected to enter by the end of May, Academia Sinica said in a Facebook post.

The grant, which covers flight tickets, accommodation, and a monthly allowance, allows individuals studying in various disciplines to start a new life in Taiwan. The monthly payment for enrolled individuals ranges from NT$15,000 (US$513) for undergraduates to NT$66,950 for scholars with a doctorate.

Enrolled individuals hail from backgrounds in renewables engineering, medicine, Chinese linguistics, education, and other fields. While all the slots have been filled, Ukrainians interested in taking up studies in Taiwan can still visit this platform for information on other scholarships.

Separately, Tunghai University, Tzu Chi University, and National Taipei University Alumni Association have rolled out similar initiatives for Ukranian students, per Liberty Times. Tunghai University in Taichung has granted 18 students a full scholarship, which will finance four years of study including Mandarin acquisition assistance.