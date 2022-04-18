Alexa
Taiwan reports 1,390 local COVID cases

500 COVID cases reported in New Taipei, 270 in Taipei, and 187 in Taoyuan

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/18 14:15
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 1,390 local COVID cases on Monday (April 18).

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 90 imported cases. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 854.

Local cases

The 1,390 local cases reported include 699 males, 687 females, and four cases under investigation ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s, with the dates of onset spanning from April 6 to April 18. Among Monday's cases, 715 were asymptomatic.

New Taipei City reported the largest number of cases with 500, followed by 270 in Taipei City, 187 in Taoyuan City, 115 in Keelung City, 68 in Yilan County, 57 in Hualien County, 41 in Taichung City, 31 in Kaohsiung City, 21 each in Tainan City and Pingtung County, 20 in Hsinchu City, 14 in Taitung County, 13 in Hsinchu County, 10 Chiayi County, seven in Nantou County, six in Yunlin County, five in Miaoli County, three in Changhua County, and one in Penghu County.
