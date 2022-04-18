Zero COVID failure threatens Xi Jinping's third term: Taiwanese scholar

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese academic Tung Li-wen (董立文) said at a symposium on Saturday (April 16) that Xi Jinping’s (習近平) failed zero COVID policy threatens his chances of securing an unprecedented third term as Chinese leader later in the year.

Speaking at the Global Taiwan National Affairs Symposium (海內外台灣國是會議), Tung said that the current domestic situation in China is casting doubt on Xi’s “re-election” at the 20th National Congress, although most international experts previously believed it was almost guaranteed. The ongoing lockdowns in major cities across the country, including Shanghai, the resulting economic damage and public outrage are contributing factors, he said per a Liberty Times report.

Tung said local-level governments in China may in fact be deliberately trying to embarrass Xi.

Tung said the brutality with which local-level governments have imposed one-size-fits-all measures is intentional and may suggest they may be trying to trigger discontent among the populace. Since Xi himself gave the order for this approach, the blame for this policy failure will be directed toward him.

Tung likens this to the reckless cuts in carbon emissions reductions last year which resulted in widespread power shortages across the country. This also proved embarrassing for Xi at the time.

Yet Tung does not necessarily think violent uprisings in China are likely. Instead, he predicts local governments may unite together to obstruct Xi’s path to a third term, perhaps by instigating a sweeping review of his failed zero COVID policy.

The pandemic in China must be looked at through a political lens, not a scientific one, he added. Since Xi utilized the pandemic for political ends, his opponents will do the same to counter him, he concluded.