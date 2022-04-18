Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan water park to offer 78% discount during reopening event

May visitors wearing bikinis, speedos to enjoy NT$199 ticket price with early entrance

  251
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/18 13:12
Lihpao Resort's Mala Bay features Southeast Asia's largest wave tank. (Lihpao Resort photo)

Lihpao Resort's Mala Bay features Southeast Asia's largest wave tank. (Lihpao Resort photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As summer approaches, Taiwan’s largest water park, Lihpao Resort’s Mala Bay, has announced it will reopen on April 30 and offer NT$199 (US$6.81) tickets as part of a promotional event.

According to the resort’s website, guests who purchase tickets in person and enter the water park before 10:30 a.m. on April 30 will enjoy the discount, which is 78% off the original NT$900 ticket price. This is a one-day event limited to the reopening.

Meanwhile, visitors who enter the park wearing a bikini or speedo before 11 a.m. between May 1 and 31 will also enjoy the discount. They must already be wearing the required swimwear, which cannot be covered up by clothing, at the time of their ticket purchase.

Lihpao Resort currently requires visitors to send a contact tracing text message, take their temperature, and wear a mask at all times while on shore. Additionally, visitors must bring their own shampoo and body wash as the park does not provide them during the pandemic.

Located in Taichung’s Houli District and operated by Lih Pao Construction Co., the resort consists of the water park (Mala Bay) and a theme park. Mala Bay is known for featuring Southeast Asia’s largest wave tank, the “Great Tsunami,” as well as nine other attractions.
Lihpao Resort
Mala Bay
water park
theme park
discount

RELATED ARTICLES

Best spots in Taiwan to bring in the new year
Best spots in Taiwan to bring in the new year
2021/12/21 19:18
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
2021/11/14 16:01
Taiwan hotelier says border reopening matter of great urgency
Taiwan hotelier says border reopening matter of great urgency
2021/10/24 22:06
Taiwan central bank likely to freeze key interest rate: Survey
Taiwan central bank likely to freeze key interest rate: Survey
2021/09/21 12:35
Taiwan keeps key interest rate unchanged, lifts GDP growth forecast to 4.53%
Taiwan keeps key interest rate unchanged, lifts GDP growth forecast to 4.53%
2021/03/18 18:49

Updated : 2022-04-18 14:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to continue shortening quarantine time despite surge in COVID cases: CECC head
Taiwan to continue shortening quarantine time despite surge in COVID cases: CECC head
People in 24 fields in Taiwan required to get COVID booster starting April 22
People in 24 fields in Taiwan required to get COVID booster starting April 22
How to beat rising living costs in Taiwan: expat finance guru
How to beat rising living costs in Taiwan: expat finance guru
Taiwan confirms 1,199 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 1,199 local COVID cases
Could Chinese confidence in CCP collapse?
Could Chinese confidence in CCP collapse?
Taiwan reports record-high 1,210 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 1,210 local COVID cases
Rise of COVID cases in Taiwan revives interest in vaccination
Rise of COVID cases in Taiwan revives interest in vaccination
Videos show angry mobs protest Shanghai lockdown
Videos show angry mobs protest Shanghai lockdown
New Taipei teen hit with NT$1.5 million fine for breaking quarantine rules
New Taipei teen hit with NT$1.5 million fine for breaking quarantine rules
Taiwan reports 1,209 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 1,209 local COVID cases