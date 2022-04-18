Taiwan water park to offer 78% discount during reopening event

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As summer approaches, Taiwan’s largest water park, Lihpao Resort’s Mala Bay, has announced it will reopen on April 30 and offer NT$199 (US$6.81) tickets as part of a promotional event.

According to the resort’s website, guests who purchase tickets in person and enter the water park before 10:30 a.m. on April 30 will enjoy the discount, which is 78% off the original NT$900 ticket price. This is a one-day event limited to the reopening.

Meanwhile, visitors who enter the park wearing a bikini or speedo before 11 a.m. between May 1 and 31 will also enjoy the discount. They must already be wearing the required swimwear, which cannot be covered up by clothing, at the time of their ticket purchase.

Lihpao Resort currently requires visitors to send a contact tracing text message, take their temperature, and wear a mask at all times while on shore. Additionally, visitors must bring their own shampoo and body wash as the park does not provide them during the pandemic.

Located in Taichung’s Houli District and operated by Lih Pao Construction Co., the resort consists of the water park (Mala Bay) and a theme park. Mala Bay is known for featuring Southeast Asia’s largest wave tank, the “Great Tsunami,” as well as nine other attractions.