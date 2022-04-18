Alexa
Taiwan Air Force denies rumors of runway extension plan on Taiping Island

US think tank says longer runway would allow F-16s, P-3C aircraft to conduct regional operations

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/18 13:50
Taiping Island. 

Taiping Island.  (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Air Force Command on Sunday (April 17) shut down rumors that it is planning to extend the runway on Taiping Island.

The command said Taiping Island’s runway is operating normally and that reports of a runway extension project are purely speculation, UDN reported. “The Air Force has no comment,” it added.

Kuomintang Legislator Chen Yi-hsin (陳以信) recently asked Chou Mei-wu (周美伍), chairperson of the Coast Guard Administration, about the alleged extension project during a Legislative Yuan meeting. Chou did not deny the plan but told Chen to direct any further questions to the Ministry of National Defense.

The runway has already been outfitted with navigation lights to enable nighttime take-off and landing, the tarmac has been expanded, and is now wide enough to fit two C-130 transport aircraft. The larger space also enables forces stationed there to store oil containers and other aircraft refueling equipment.

In a report published by Washington D.C.-based think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), extending Taiping Island’s runway to 1,500 meters would allow F-16 fighter jets and P-3C anti-submarine aircraft to conduct operations. The runway is currently around 1150 meters.
