Maple Leafs beat Isles 4-2, break team wins and points marks

TORONTO (AP) — Jack Campbell made 27 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs set franchise records for victories and points, beating the New York Islanders 4-2 on Sunday night without NHL goals leader Auston Matthews.

William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Pierre Engvall and David Kampf scored to help Toronto improve to 50-20-6 and reach 106 points. The Maple Leafs also eliminated the Islanders from playoff contention, with Washington wrapping up a spot in the postseason field.

Matthews sat out to nurse an undisclosed minor injury. He has 58 goals this season, four more than Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl.

Anthony Beauvillier and Josh Bailey scored for New York. Ilya Sorokin made 33 saves.

Campbell held off the Islanders as they pushed hard for the tying goal before Kampf iced it with an empty-netter with 8.1 seconds left.

Marner scored his 34th goal of the season — and 26th in his last 40 games. Nylander has 31 goals.

