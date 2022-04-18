Ukraine: Russia bears down on Mariupol as Ukrainians vow to fight to the end — live updates

Russia estimates thousands of Ukrainian troops are dug in at the sprawling Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol Russia estimates thousands of Ukrainian troops are dug in at the sprawling Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol

Zelenskyy calls on world to respond to torture

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces have carried out acts of torture and kidnappings in the southeast of his country and called on the world to respond.

"Torture chambers are built there," Zelenskyy said in an evening address to the nation. "They abduct representatives of local governments and anyone deemed visible to local communities."

He also said humanitarian aid was stolen, creating famine conditions.

Ukraine's foreign minister says Mariupol siege could end talks

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's foreign minister, said the situation in Mariupol remains heartbreakingly dire and said continued attacks there could present Ukraine with a "red line" ending peace talks.

Kuleba said the remaining Ukrainian military personnel and civilians still trapped in the southeastern port city are effectively encircled by Russian forces.

Ukraine completes EU membership questionnaire

The deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, Ihor Zhovkva, said Ukraine completed a questionnaire that forms the basis for the start of EU accession talks.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen handed the questionnaire to Zelenskyy when she visited Kyiv on April 8. She pledged to jumpstart the country's EU membership application following Russia's invasion.

Zhovkva said, "Today, I can say that the document has been completed by the Ukrainian side."

He added that Kyiv hopes to acquire candidate member status during a European Council meeting in June.

Summary of events in Russia's war on Ukraine on Easter Sunday

With thousands of Ukrainian fighters still held up in a steelworks plant in Mariupol, the Russian military "continues to launch missile and bomb strikes on the city," Ukraine's army headquarters said.

"The city still has not fallen," Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told US broadcaster ABC. "There's still our military forces, our soldiers. So they will fight to the end."

Russia previously issued an ultimatum to Ukrainian forces to surrender or be "eliminated." No reports of surrender came from the city despite the ultimatum expiring the morning of Easter Sunday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he spoke with Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), regarding Ukraine's financial stability and the post-war reconstruction of the country. Ukraine also asked G7 nations for $50 billion (€46 billion) in financial support.

The EU said it is allocating a further €50 million ($54 million) in funding to give humanitarian support to people affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Additionally, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the Sunday edition of Germany's Bild newspaper that the EU is working on the next wave of sanctions against Russia which would affect the country's banking and energy sectors.

Russia's Ministry of Defense claimed its air defense system had shot down two Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jets in the region of Kharkiv.

In his Easter message, Pope Francis said Ukraine was "sorely tried by the violence and destruction of the cruel and senseless war into which it was dragged."

ar/sri (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)