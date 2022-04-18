3.5 million people in Taiwan will contract COVID: CECC

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) on Sunday (April 17) predicted 15% of Taiwan's population will contract COVID-19.

At a press briefing that afternoon, Chen said the infection rate is currently 16% in Hong Kong and New Zealand, 20% in Australia and Singapore, 25% in the U.S., 30% in South Korea, and 50% in Denmark and some other European countries. Based on Taiwan's experience with epidemic prevention, Chen said the infection rate in the country might be similar to that of Hong Kong and New Zealand at 15-16% of the population, accounting for approximately 3.5 million residents.

Chen said the next two weeks will be a key observation period. He emphasized that the center will pay close attention to whether there is exponential growth in the number of confirmed cases.

When asked by the media to comment on the prediction by some experts that the infection rate could rise by 20-30% in the future, he said that such a high percentage differs from the CECC's projections, that 15% is relatively more likely, and that it is more practical to make plans based on that 15% infectivity rate. However, he stressed that the center will closely monitor for a higher rate of growth.

As for whether the CECC is considering shortening the quarantine period, Chen said this will depend on scientific evidence. Hinting at a week-long quarantine, Chen pointed out that more countries have shortened their quarantines to seven days, while some have trimmed it to five days.

Chen emphasized that Taiwan's quarantine will be adjusted appropriately in accordance with the local outbreak and after discussions with experts.