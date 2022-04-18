Taiwan holds ‘Solidarity with Ukraine’ concert co-organized with Polish Office

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Culture co-sponsor the "Solidarity with Ukraine" charity concert. (Taiwan News, Stephanie Ch... The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Culture co-sponsor the "Solidarity with Ukraine" charity concert. (Taiwan News, Stephanie Chiang photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The “Solidarity with Ukraine” charity concert took place at the National Concert Hall in Taipei on Sunday (April 17), featuring Polish pianist Kamil Tokarski, the Taipei Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, and the Taipei Philharmonic Chorus.

The concert was co-sponsored by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and Ministry of Culture and co-organized by the Polish Office in Taipei. MOFA will donate all proceeds from the event to Ukrainian refugees.

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said in his opening remarks that what is being done to Ukraine “is a crime against humanity and is yet the worst human tragedy of the century.” He said the actions Taiwan has taken, from imposing sanctions to donating in support of Ukrainians, highlight the country’s genuine goodwill and cherished common values.



Foreign Minister Joseph Wu gives opening remarks at concert. (Taipei Philharmonic Foundation for Culture and Education photo)

Director of the Polish Office in Taipei Cyryl Kozaczewski thanked the audience for joining the cause: “Thank you all for your attendance, which is evidence of compassion, respect, solidarity with fearless Ukraine.”

He added, “I wish today, we all join our hearts with people of Ukraine when we listen to one of the greatest Polish and Ukrainian classical music masterpieces. Their creators also lived in turbulent times, often in exile, unable to return or live peacefully in their own homelands.”

“Most importantly, I would like to express my deep appreciation to Taiwan and Taiwanese people for the humanitarian aid and generous donations to Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees in Poland and other countries,” said Kozaczewski. “Your help in this bitter hour of truth will not be forgotten.”



Polish Office in Taipei Director Cyryl Kozaczewski thanks audience for attending event. (Taipei Philharmonic Foundation for Culture and Education photo)

The pieces featured at the concert included “Prelude, op. 33 no. 1” from Polish-Ukrainian composer Sergei Bortkiewicz, “Andante Spianato” and “Grand Polonaise Brilliante, op. 22” by Frederic Chopin, “Carpathian Rhapsody” by Ukrainian composer Myroslav Skoryk, “Polonaise Brillante in A major, op. 21” by Polish violinist Henryk Wieniawski, the overture to “Taras Bulba” by Ukrainian composer Mykola Lysenko, and “Adagio for Strings” by American musician Samuel Barber.

Soprano Lin Ling-hui (林玲慧), baritone Chen Han-wei (陳翰威), and the Taipei Philharmonic Chorus joined the performance for excerpts from “Requiem” by French composer Gabriel Faure and “Prayer for Ukraine,” a musical setting composed by Lysenko based on a poem by Oleksandr Konysky.



