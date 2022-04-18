US house minority leader says Biden should act faster to strengthen Taiwan's defense

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is an important lesson for the U.S. on how to respond to a possible Chinese attack on Taiwan, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Sunday (April 17).

During a televised interview on Fox News Sunday, McCarthy said the U.S. would have prevented Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine and saved many lives if it had provided arms to the East European nation sooner.

He said: "Ukraine was craving the ability to defend themselves. Had we moved the weapons to Ukraine earlier, that they could defend themselves, it would have saved thousands of lives and probably (led to) the decision of Putin not to enter."

McCarthy said President Joe Biden should learn from his mistakes in Ukraine and apply them to handling a possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

"What we need to do is learn from here… but also look to the future of what China is doing," he said. "Taiwan has been waiting more than a year for weapons they've already purchased to defend themselves. Let democracies defend themselves. This is a lesson we should learn today."

China has ramped up its military activities around Taiwan in recent years, including near-daily incursions into its air defense identification zone.

Beijing carried out a joint military exercise on April 15 amid a visit to Taiwan by a U.S. congressional delegation. “This operation is in response to the recent frequent release of wrong signals by the United States on the Taiwan issue,” People’s Liberation Army Eastern Theater Command Spokesman Shi Yilu (施毅陸) said.

The delegation met with high-level Taiwanese officials, including President Tsai-Ing wen (蔡英文), Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), and Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正), during their two-day visit.