Snakes on a train: Serpent spotted on train in northeast Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A snake was spotted on a Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) train early on Monday morning (April 18) in northeast Taiwan, causing a disruption to the morning commute.

As Tze-chiang Limited Express No. 272 was traveling from Miaoli County to Hualien County at 8:19 a.m., the conductor informed passengers that a snake was onboard, reported UDN. After conducting a search, the conductor found a 30-centimeter-long snake slithering along the luggage rack in the No. 12 carriage.

The conductor made an emergency announcement, evacuated the passengers from the carriage, and sealed it off. The train then made an emergency stop at Yilan Station at 9:25 a.m., where firemen boarded the carriage and captured the reptile.

Officials suspect it was a pet that had escaped from its owner on the train.



Snake spotted slithering above luggage rack. (Passenger photo)