Fiala scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to secure playoff spot

By BRIAN HALL , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/18 08:52
Minnesota Wild's Kevin Fiala (22) and Connor Dewar (52) congratulate Minnesota Wild's Dmitry Kulikov on his goal off San Jose Sharks goalie James Reim...
San Jose Sharks' Thomas Bordeleau, right, celebrates a goal by teammate Rudolfs Balcers (92) off Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, left, as Bor...
Minnesota Wild's Connor Dewar (52) shoves San Jose Sharks' Logan Couture (39) as he assists Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury defend the goal in the first...
Minnesota Wild's Jared Spurgeon (46) attempts to slow up San Jose Sharks' Noah Gregor (73) in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 17...
Minnesota Wild's Jared Spurgeon (46) celebrates his goal off San Jose Sharks goalie James Reimer in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Ap...
San Jose Sharks' Logan Couture (39) tries to dislodge the smothered puck away from Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury in the second period of an ...

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday.

Dmitry Kulikov, Jared Spurgeon and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth.

The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 points as the top-two wild card teams.

Rudolfs Balcers, Matt Nieto, Noah Gregor and Nick Bonino scored for San Jose. The Sharks trailed 2-0 midway through the first period, then nearly stalled Minnesota’s playoff bid for a day.

James Reimer stopped 23 shots for the Sharks. They are winless in their last 10 games and were coming off a 2-1 loss in Dallas the previous night.

Wild controlled the ice early, looking like a team headed to the playoffs against the struggling Sharks.

Kulikov scored just his sixth goal of the season after Fiala skated across the slot and gave the defenseman a drop pass. Just 1:25 later, Spurgeon sent a shot from deep at the corner blue line through traffic to beat Reimer. It was Spurgeon’s eighth goal of the season.

San Jose recovered quickly.

Balcers scored his 10th goal before the end of the first with a wrist shot. Thomas Bordeleau, making his NHL debut, recovered the puck and passed to Balcers for his first career assist.

Nieto tied it 1:19 into the second when he was sprung free by a behind-the-back pass from Bonino, outraced the defense and snapped a shot past Fleury.

Minnesota took another lead on Boldy’s 14th goal, but the Sharks answered again when Fleury gave up a rebound right in front and Gregor was there to score on the loose puck.

After Bonino gave San Jose its first lead 1:37 into the third, Fiala tied it by deflecting a shot from Jordie Benn as he was leaping in front of Reimer.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Host Columbus on Tuesday night.

Wild: At Montreal on Tuesday night.

Updated : 2022-04-18 10:12 GMT+08:00

