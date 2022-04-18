Alexa
Panthers beat Red Wings 6-1 for 10th straight victory

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/18 07:55
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) deflects a shot by Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) during the first period of an NHL hockey...

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) deflects a shot by Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) during the first period of an NHL hockey...

DETROIT (AP) — Anton Lundell scored twice and the Florida Panthers extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 6-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

Anthony Duclair, Sam Reinhart, Maxim Mamin and Gustav Forsling also scored and Spencer Knight made 33 saves. The Panthers tied a franchise mark with their 22nd road victory and extended their team record for goals to 317 — the most in the NHL this season.

Pius Suter scored for Detroit. The Red Wings allowed six or more goals for the 14th time this season.

SABRES 5, FLYERS 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Victor Olofsson and Tage Thompson each scored twice and Buffalo beat Philadelphia to sweep a weekend home-and-home series.

The Sabres won 4-3 on Saturday night in Buffalo.

Anders Bjork had his first goal since Dec. 14 and Dustin Tokorski made 32 saves to help Buffalo sweep a season series over the Flyers for the first time since 1990-91. Kevin Hayes, Noah Cates and Zack MacEwen scored for Philadelphia.

Updated : 2022-04-18 09:38 GMT+08:00

