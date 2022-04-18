Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Tajouri scores in LAFC's 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City

By Associated Press
2022/04/18 07:27
Tajouri scores in LAFC's 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ismael Tajouri’s goal proved to be pivotal as Los Angeles FC picked up a 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City on Sunday.

Ismael Tajouri’s goal put LAFC (5-1-1) on top for good at 2-1 in the 70th minute. Diego Palacios got an assist on the goal.

Christian Arango and Jose Cifuentes both scored once for LAFC.

LAFC outshot Sporting KC 15-9, with four shots on goal to two for Sporting KC.

Maxime Crepeau saved two of the three shots he faced for LAFC. Tim Melia saved one of the four shots he faced for Sporting KC.

LAFC plays on the road on Sunday against Cincinnati, while Sporting KC will host the Columbus Crew on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Updated : 2022-04-18 09:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

People in 24 fields in Taiwan required to get COVID booster starting April 22
People in 24 fields in Taiwan required to get COVID booster starting April 22
Taiwan to continue shortening quarantine time despite surge in COVID cases: CECC head
Taiwan to continue shortening quarantine time despite surge in COVID cases: CECC head
Taiwan confirms 1,199 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 1,199 local COVID cases
Could Chinese confidence in CCP collapse?
Could Chinese confidence in CCP collapse?
How to beat rising living costs in Taiwan: expat finance guru
How to beat rising living costs in Taiwan: expat finance guru
Rise of COVID cases in Taiwan revives interest in vaccination
Rise of COVID cases in Taiwan revives interest in vaccination
Videos show angry mobs protest Shanghai lockdown
Videos show angry mobs protest Shanghai lockdown
Taiwan reports record-high 1,210 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 1,210 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 1,209 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 1,209 local COVID cases
Taiwan ends on-arrival swab tests for US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand passengers
Taiwan ends on-arrival swab tests for US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand passengers