Olofsson, Thompson each score twice, Sabres beat Flyers 5-3

By KEVIN COONEY , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/18 07:52
Players crash the net as Philadelphia Flyers' Noah Cates (49) pushes a loose puck into the net for a goal past Buffalo Sabres goaltender Dustin Tokars...
Buffalo Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin, center, and Philadelphia Flyers' Egor Zamula, right, collide in front of Zack MacEwen (17) during the second period of ...
Buffalo Sabres' Jacob Bryson, left, and Philadelphia Flyers' Zack MacEwen fall to the ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Apri...

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Victor Olofsson and Tage Thompson each scored twice and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Sunday to sweep a weekend home-and-home series between the non-playoff teams.

The Sabres won 4-3 on Saturday night in Buffalo.

Anders Bjork had his first goal since Dec. 14, and Dustin Tokorski made 32 saves to help Buffalo sweep a season series over the Flyers for the first time since 1990-91.

Kevin Hayes, Noah Cates and Zack MacEwen scored for Philadelphia, and Felix Sandstrom made 35 saves. The Flyers have dropped five straight and nine of 11, as well as five in a row at home.

The Sabres outscored the Flyers 14-9 in the season series.

SCRATCHES

Flyers: RW Cam Atkinson missed a third straight game with a lower-body injury. His status for the Flyers' upcoming trip is uncertain. ... Flyers G Carter Hart missed a third straight game after suffering a lower-body injury last Tuesday in Washington again and is considered unlikely to play for the remainder of the season.

UP NEXT

Sabres: At New Jersey on Thursday night.

Flyers: At Toronto on Tuesday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-18 09:37 GMT+08:00

