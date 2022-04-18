Braves' Acuña ready to start minor league rehab on Tuesday

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday as he nears a return from the torn right ACL that ended his 2021 season.

Atlanta said prior to a game Sunday night at San Diego that Acuña would join Gwinnett at Jacksonville for a series beginning Tuesday.

“I’m sure he’s excited to play real games under lights,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. “It’s winding down to where we can get him back. That will be a boost for this club.”

The 24-year-old Acuña is a two-time All-Star and was playing like an MVP contender last season before injuring his knee in the outfield at Marlins Park on July 10. He was hitting .283 with 24 homers and a .990 OPS in 82 games at the time of the injury. He was left as a spectator for Atlanta's World Series title run.

Acuña opened this season on the 10-day injured list and has been working out at the club's spring training facility in North Port, Florida.

