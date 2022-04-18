Tatum beats buzzer, Celtics edge Nets 115-114 in Game 1

Miami Heat guard Max Strus dunks over Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) and guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) during the second half of Game 1 of ... Miami Heat guard Max Strus dunks over Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) and guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Miami. The Heat won 115-91. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates after making a layup at the buzzer to score and win Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round Eastern... Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates after making a layup at the buzzer to score and win Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round Eastern Conference playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Boston. The Celtics won 115-114. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum made a layup at the buzzer off a pass from Marcus Smart to give the Boston Celtics a dramatic 115-114 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday in the Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first-round series.

Tatum scored 16 of his 31 points in the second half, the final two after a poised Boston possession in the frantic final seconds. Jaylen Brown dribbled toward the middle and swung the ball out to Smart, who fired it into a cutting Tatum, who spun around and dropped in his layup just before time expired.

Brown added 23 points. Al Horford had 20 points and 15 rebounds, and Smart finished with 20 points, including four 3-pointers.

Kyrie Irving had with 39 points, including 18 in the fourth quarter, for Brooklyb. But the Celtics forced the ball out of his hands the last time Brooklyn had it and Kevin Durant missed a jumper with a one-point lead that set up the Celtics’ final possession.

Durant added 23 points, but shot just 9 of 24.

Game 2 is Wednesday night in Boston.

HEAT 115, HAWKS 91

MIAMI (AP) — Duncan Robinson set a franchise playoff record with eight 3-pointers and Miami forced Trae Young into matching the worst-shooting game of his career on the way to a 115-91 victory over Atlanta in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference series.

Robinson scored 27 points on 9-of-10 shooting for the top-seeded Heat, going 8 of 9 from 3-point range. Jimmy Butler scored 21 points, and P.J. Tucker had 16.

Young went 1 for 12, matching his effort against Chicago on Jan. 23, 2019. Danilo Gallinari led Atlanta with 17 points, and De’Andre Hunter had 14.

Game 2 is Tuesday night in Miami.