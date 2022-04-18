Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Revolution defeat Charlotte 2-1 on Polster's game-winner

By Associated Press
2022/04/18 06:03
Revolution defeat Charlotte 2-1 on Polster's game-winner

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Matt Polster’s goal helped lead the New England Revolution to a 2-1 victory over Charlotte on Saturday.

Polster’s game-winning goal came in the 72nd minute to put the Revolution (2-4-1) on top 2-0.

The Revolution also got one goal from Adam Buksa.

Cristian Ortiz scored for Charlotte (3-5-0).

The Revolution outshot Charlotte 11-8, with five shots on goal to six for Charlotte.

Brad Knighton saved five of the six shots he faced for the Revolution. Kristijan Kahlina saved three of the five shots he faced for Charlotte.

These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with the Revolution visiting D.C. United while Charlotte visits the Colorado Rapids.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Updated : 2022-04-18 08:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

People in 24 fields in Taiwan required to get COVID booster starting April 22
People in 24 fields in Taiwan required to get COVID booster starting April 22
Taiwan confirms 1,199 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 1,199 local COVID cases
Could Chinese confidence in CCP collapse?
Could Chinese confidence in CCP collapse?
Taiwan to continue shortening quarantine time despite surge in COVID cases: CECC head
Taiwan to continue shortening quarantine time despite surge in COVID cases: CECC head
Videos show angry mobs protest Shanghai lockdown
Videos show angry mobs protest Shanghai lockdown
Rise of COVID cases in Taiwan revives interest in vaccination
Rise of COVID cases in Taiwan revives interest in vaccination
Taiwan reports record-high 1,210 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 1,210 local COVID cases
How to beat rising living costs in Taiwan: expat finance guru
How to beat rising living costs in Taiwan: expat finance guru
Taiwan reports 1,209 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 1,209 local COVID cases
Taiwan ends on-arrival swab tests for US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand passengers
Taiwan ends on-arrival swab tests for US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand passengers