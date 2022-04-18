Alexa
Sunday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2022/04/18 04:33
AMERICAN LEAGUE

New York 000 000 000 0 4 0
Baltimore 000 000 05x 5 9 1

Cortes Jr., Green (6), Loáisiga (7), Luetge (8) and Higashioka; Zimmermann, Bautista (6), Tate (7), J.López (8), J.López (9) and Chirinos. W_J.López 1-1. L_Loáisiga 0-1.

___

Minnesota 000 000 100 1 4 1
Boston 000 002 06x 8 11 0

Ober, Duffey (7), Thielbar (8), Stashak (8) and G.Sánchez; Wacha, Strahm (6), Brasier (7), Diekman (8), A.Davis (9) and Plawecki. W_Strahm 1-0. L_Ober 1-1.

___

Oakland 000 020 010 3 6 2
Toronto 111 010 00x 4 7 0

Oller, Castellani (4), Moll (5), Lemoine (6), Z.Jackson (8) and Vogt, Bethancourt; Manoah, Mayza (7), Cimber (8), Romano (9) and Kirk. W_Manoah 2-0. L_Oller 0-1. Sv_Romano (6). HRs_Oakland, Vogt (1).

___

INTERLEAGUE
San Francisco 020 202 200 8 11 0
Cleveland 000 000 100 1 6 1

Wood, Littell (6), Beede (7), Long (9) and Casali; Civale, Gose (5), Morgan (6), A.Castro (7), Pilkington (8) and Hedges, Lavastida. W_Wood 1-0. L_Civale 0-1. HRs_San Francisco, Estrada (2), Belt (3).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Washington 030 000 000 3 8 3
Pittsburgh 000 002 30x 5 7 0

Corbin, Arano (6), Cishek (7), Doolittle (7), Machado (8) and Adams; Quintana, Crowe (5), Hembree (7), Bednar (9) and R.Pérez. W_Hembree 1-0. L_Cishek 0-1. Sv_Bednar (1).

___

Arizona 000 000 000 0 5 1
New York 000 003 20x 5 6 0

H.Castellanos, K.Nelson (5), Ramirez (5), O.Pérez (6), Peacock (7) and Varsho; Peterson, T.Williams (5), Shreve (6), Dr.Smith (8), Díaz (9) and McCann. W_Shreve 1-0. L_Ramirez 0-1. HRs_New York, Alonso (3).

___

Philadelphia 000 010 110 3 8 1
Miami 041 202 11x 11 13 0

Wheeler, C.Sánchez (4), Hand (7), Alvarado (8) and Realmuto, Stubbs; E.Hernandez, Sulser (7), Bass (8), Head (9) and Henry. W_E.Hernandez 1-1. L_Wheeler 0-2. HRs_Philadelphia, Harper (2), Schwarber (2).

Updated : 2022-04-18 06:34 GMT+08:00

