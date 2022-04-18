Sunday's Major League Linescores

|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|05x
|—
|5
|9
|1
Cortes Jr., Green (6), Loáisiga (7), Luetge (8) and Higashioka; Zimmermann, Bautista (6), Tate (7), J.López (8), J.López (9) and Chirinos. W_J.López 1-1. L_Loáisiga 0-1.
___
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|4
|1
|Boston
|000
|002
|06x
|—
|8
|11
|0
Ober, Duffey (7), Thielbar (8), Stashak (8) and G.Sánchez; Wacha, Strahm (6), Brasier (7), Diekman (8), A.Davis (9) and Plawecki. W_Strahm 1-0. L_Ober 1-1.
___
|Oakland
|000
|020
|010
|—
|3
|6
|2
|Toronto
|111
|010
|00x
|—
|4
|7
|0
Oller, Castellani (4), Moll (5), Lemoine (6), Z.Jackson (8) and Vogt, Bethancourt; Manoah, Mayza (7), Cimber (8), Romano (9) and Kirk. W_Manoah 2-0. L_Oller 0-1. Sv_Romano (6). HRs_Oakland, Vogt (1).
___
|San Francisco
|020
|202
|200
|—
|8
|11
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|6
|1
Wood, Littell (6), Beede (7), Long (9) and Casali; Civale, Gose (5), Morgan (6), A.Castro (7), Pilkington (8) and Hedges, Lavastida. W_Wood 1-0. L_Civale 0-1. HRs_San Francisco, Estrada (2), Belt (3).
___
|Washington
|030
|000
|000
|—
|3
|8
|3
|Pittsburgh
|000
|002
|30x
|—
|5
|7
|0
Corbin, Arano (6), Cishek (7), Doolittle (7), Machado (8) and Adams; Quintana, Crowe (5), Hembree (7), Bednar (9) and R.Pérez. W_Hembree 1-0. L_Cishek 0-1. Sv_Bednar (1).
___
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|1
|New York
|000
|003
|20x
|—
|5
|6
|0
H.Castellanos, K.Nelson (5), Ramirez (5), O.Pérez (6), Peacock (7) and Varsho; Peterson, T.Williams (5), Shreve (6), Dr.Smith (8), Díaz (9) and McCann. W_Shreve 1-0. L_Ramirez 0-1. HRs_New York, Alonso (3).
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|010
|110
|—
|3
|8
|1
|Miami
|041
|202
|11x
|—
|11
|13
|0
Wheeler, C.Sánchez (4), Hand (7), Alvarado (8) and Realmuto, Stubbs; E.Hernandez, Sulser (7), Bass (8), Head (9) and Henry. W_E.Hernandez 1-1. L_Wheeler 0-2. HRs_Philadelphia, Harper (2), Schwarber (2).