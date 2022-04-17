Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/17 22:00
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
x-Florida 75 54 15 6 114 317 218 32-6-0 22-9-6 16-2-2
x-Toronto 75 49 20 6 104 291 233 27-8-2 22-12-4 14-7-1
x-Carolina 76 48 20 8 104 251 187 27-8-4 21-12-4 13-8-1
x-N.Y. Rangers 76 49 21 6 104 235 191 25-8-4 24-13-2 14-8-1
x-Tampa Bay 75 46 21 8 100 250 212 24-7-6 22-14-2 13-7-3
x-Boston 75 46 24 5 97 233 203 23-13-2 23-11-3 15-6-1
x-Pittsburgh 77 43 23 11 97 254 215 21-12-5 22-11-6 13-8-3
Washington 75 42 23 10 94 260 223 19-15-5 23-8-5 16-6-1
N.Y. Islanders 74 35 30 9 79 206 206 19-13-4 16-17-5 13-7-2
Columbus 75 35 34 6 76 241 276 19-15-4 16-19-2 9-16-0
Detroit 76 29 37 10 68 214 291 18-15-7 11-22-3 7-13-3
Buffalo 77 28 38 11 67 214 275 15-18-6 13-20-5 8-13-4
Ottawa 75 28 40 7 63 204 244 13-21-4 15-19-3 10-11-3
New Jersey 75 26 42 7 59 231 278 16-17-4 10-25-3 9-13-2
Philadelphia 75 23 41 11 57 193 273 13-19-6 10-22-5 7-14-4
Montreal 76 20 45 11 51 197 295 10-23-4 10-22-7 8-12-3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
z-Colorado 75 55 14 6 116 294 206 31-4-3 24-10-3 14-5-3
x-Calgary 75 46 20 9 101 268 188 23-9-7 23-11-2 15-8-2
x-St. Louis 75 45 20 10 100 280 216 26-9-4 19-11-6 15-5-3
c-Minnesota 74 46 21 7 99 276 231 26-7-2 20-14-5 11-9-3
p-Edmonton 76 44 26 6 94 264 235 24-12-1 20-14-5 19-5-0
Nashville 75 43 27 5 91 241 217 24-13-0 19-14-5 15-6-1
Dallas 75 43 27 5 91 219 221 24-10-3 19-17-2 14-8-3
p-Los Angeles 77 40 27 10 90 222 226 19-16-4 21-11-6 9-10-3
Vegas 76 41 30 5 87 244 226 21-14-3 20-16-2 16-7-2
Vancouver 75 37 28 10 84 224 211 17-14-6 20-14-4 11-5-6
Winnipeg 76 35 30 11 81 235 245 19-15-3 16-15-8 13-6-6
Anaheim 76 29 33 14 72 213 249 16-17-5 13-16-9 10-10-3
San Jose 74 29 34 11 69 191 236 16-16-5 13-18-6 8-10-4
Chicago 75 25 39 11 61 202 268 12-20-6 13-19-5 4-15-6
Seattle 74 24 44 6 54 193 258 13-21-3 11-23-3 5-18-0
Arizona 75 22 48 5 49 183 287 10-25-1 12-23-4 7-12-2

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 4, Detroit 0

Boston 2, Pittsburgh 1

Nashville 4, Chicago 3

St. Louis 6, Minnesota 5, OT

Edmonton 4, Vegas 0

Buffalo 4, Philadelphia 3

Tampa Bay 7, Winnipeg 4

Toronto 5, Ottawa 4, OT

Washington 8, Montreal 4

Dallas 2, San Jose 1

Colorado 7, Carolina 4

Calgary 9, Arizona 1

Seattle 4, New Jersey 3, SO

Los Angeles 2, Columbus 1

Sunday's Games

Florida 6, Detroit 1

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Nashville, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Calgary at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Washington at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-04-18 05:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

People in 24 fields in Taiwan required to get COVID booster starting April 22
People in 24 fields in Taiwan required to get COVID booster starting April 22
Taiwan confirms 1,199 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 1,199 local COVID cases
Could Chinese confidence in CCP collapse?
Could Chinese confidence in CCP collapse?
Videos show angry mobs protest Shanghai lockdown
Videos show angry mobs protest Shanghai lockdown
Rise of COVID cases in Taiwan revives interest in vaccination
Rise of COVID cases in Taiwan revives interest in vaccination
Taiwan reports record-high 1,210 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 1,210 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 1,209 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 1,209 local COVID cases
Taiwan to continue shortening quarantine time despite surge in COVID cases: CECC head
Taiwan to continue shortening quarantine time despite surge in COVID cases: CECC head
Taiwan ends on-arrival swab tests for US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand passengers
Taiwan ends on-arrival swab tests for US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand passengers
How to beat rising living costs in Taiwan: expat finance guru
How to beat rising living costs in Taiwan: expat finance guru