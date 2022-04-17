NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div x-Florida 75 54 15 6 114 317 218 32-6-0 22-9-6 16-2-2 x-Toronto 75 49 20 6 104 291 233 27-8-2 22-12-4 14-7-1 x-Carolina 76 48 20 8 104 251 187 27-8-4 21-12-4 13-8-1 x-N.Y. Rangers 76 49 21 6 104 235 191 25-8-4 24-13-2 14-8-1 x-Tampa Bay 75 46 21 8 100 250 212 24-7-6 22-14-2 13-7-3 x-Boston 75 46 24 5 97 233 203 23-13-2 23-11-3 15-6-1 x-Pittsburgh 77 43 23 11 97 254 215 21-12-5 22-11-6 13-8-3 Washington 75 42 23 10 94 260 223 19-15-5 23-8-5 16-6-1 N.Y. Islanders 74 35 30 9 79 206 206 19-13-4 16-17-5 13-7-2 Columbus 75 35 34 6 76 241 276 19-15-4 16-19-2 9-16-0 Detroit 76 29 37 10 68 214 291 18-15-7 11-22-3 7-13-3 Buffalo 77 28 38 11 67 214 275 15-18-6 13-20-5 8-13-4 Ottawa 75 28 40 7 63 204 244 13-21-4 15-19-3 10-11-3 New Jersey 75 26 42 7 59 231 278 16-17-4 10-25-3 9-13-2 Philadelphia 75 23 41 11 57 193 273 13-19-6 10-22-5 7-14-4 Montreal 76 20 45 11 51 197 295 10-23-4 10-22-7 8-12-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div z-Colorado 75 55 14 6 116 294 206 31-4-3 24-10-3 14-5-3 x-Calgary 75 46 20 9 101 268 188 23-9-7 23-11-2 15-8-2 x-St. Louis 75 45 20 10 100 280 216 26-9-4 19-11-6 15-5-3 c-Minnesota 74 46 21 7 99 276 231 26-7-2 20-14-5 11-9-3 p-Edmonton 76 44 26 6 94 264 235 24-12-1 20-14-5 19-5-0 Nashville 75 43 27 5 91 241 217 24-13-0 19-14-5 15-6-1 Dallas 75 43 27 5 91 219 221 24-10-3 19-17-2 14-8-3 p-Los Angeles 77 40 27 10 90 222 226 19-16-4 21-11-6 9-10-3 Vegas 76 41 30 5 87 244 226 21-14-3 20-16-2 16-7-2 Vancouver 75 37 28 10 84 224 211 17-14-6 20-14-4 11-5-6 Winnipeg 76 35 30 11 81 235 245 19-15-3 16-15-8 13-6-6 Anaheim 76 29 33 14 72 213 249 16-17-5 13-16-9 10-10-3 San Jose 74 29 34 11 69 191 236 16-16-5 13-18-6 8-10-4 Chicago 75 25 39 11 61 202 268 12-20-6 13-19-5 4-15-6 Seattle 74 24 44 6 54 193 258 13-21-3 11-23-3 5-18-0 Arizona 75 22 48 5 49 183 287 10-25-1 12-23-4 7-12-2

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 4, Detroit 0

Boston 2, Pittsburgh 1

Nashville 4, Chicago 3

St. Louis 6, Minnesota 5, OT

Edmonton 4, Vegas 0

Buffalo 4, Philadelphia 3

Tampa Bay 7, Winnipeg 4

Toronto 5, Ottawa 4, OT

Washington 8, Montreal 4

Dallas 2, San Jose 1

Colorado 7, Carolina 4

Calgary 9, Arizona 1

Seattle 4, New Jersey 3, SO

Los Angeles 2, Columbus 1

Sunday's Games

Florida 6, Detroit 1

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Nashville, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Calgary at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Washington at Vegas, 10 p.m.