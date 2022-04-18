Blue Jays put LHP Ryu on injured list with forearm issue

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu (99) works against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of an MLB baseball game in Toronto, S... Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu (99) works against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of an MLB baseball game in Toronto, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Frank Gunn /The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays added left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu to the 10-day injured list Sunday with left forearm inflammation.

The 35-year-old Ryu was pulled after just four innings in Saturday’s 7-4 loss to the Oakland Athletics. He lasted less than that in his first start of the season April 10, when he allowed six earned runs over 3 1/3 innings in a 12-6 loss to Texas.

Ryu, who won 14 games for the Blue Jays last season, is in the third year of a $80-million, four-year contract with Toronto.

Left-handed pitcher Ryan Borucki, who was out with a right hamstring injury, was reinstated from the 10-day injured list in time for Sunday’s series finale with Oakland.

___

