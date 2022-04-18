New York City FC 6, Real Salt Lake 0

Real Salt Lake 0 0 — 0 New York City FC 3 3 — 6

First Half_1, New York City FC, Castellanos, 1 (Rodriguez), 9th minute; 2, New York City FC, Thiago, 2 (Talles Magno), 15th; 3, New York City FC, Castellanos, 2 (penalty kick), 40th.

Second Half_4, New York City FC, Thiago, 3 (Rodriguez), 55th; 5, New York City FC, Castellanos, 3 (penalty kick), 57th; 6, New York City FC, Castellanos, 4, 80th.

Goalies_Real Salt Lake, Zac MacMath, Tomas Gomez; New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza.

Yellow Cards_Gray, New York City FC, 31st; Castellanos, New York City FC, 34th; Schmitt, Real Salt Lake, 39th; Herrera, Real Salt Lake, 42nd; Caldwell, Real Salt Lake, 63rd.

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Adam Garner, Diego Blas, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Silviu Petrescu.

Lineups

Real Salt Lake_Zac MacMath; Aaron Herrera, Jaziel Orozco, Marcelo Silva; Scott Caldwell (Everton Luiz, 64th), Damir Kreilach, Pablo Ruiz (Nick Besler, 81st); Sergio Cordova (Andrew Brody, 50th), Justin Meram, Tate Schmitt (Maikel Chang, 64th), Bobby Wood (Rubio Rubin, 64th).

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Malte Amundsen, Alexander Callens, Tayvon Gray, Thiago Martins (Vuk Latinovich, 71st); Alfredo Morales (Nicolas Acevedo, 60th), Keaton Parks (Heber, 71st), Santiago Rodriguez (Gabriel Pereira, 60th); Valentin Castellanos, Talles Magno (Gedion Zelalem, 71st), Thiago.