All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|5
|1
|1
|16
|11
|4
|Orlando City
|4
|2
|2
|14
|10
|7
|New York
|3
|2
|2
|11
|10
|6
|Atlanta
|3
|2
|2
|11
|9
|9
|Toronto FC
|3
|2
|2
|11
|11
|12
|CF Montréal
|3
|3
|1
|10
|13
|16
|Chicago
|2
|1
|4
|10
|5
|2
|Charlotte FC
|3
|5
|0
|9
|8
|11
|Columbus
|2
|3
|2
|8
|10
|9
|New England
|2
|4
|1
|7
|10
|13
|Cincinnati
|2
|4
|1
|7
|8
|14
|Inter Miami CF
|2
|4
|1
|7
|7
|15
|D.C. United
|2
|4
|0
|6
|7
|8
|New York City FC
|1
|3
|1
|4
|5
|6
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Austin FC
|4
|1
|2
|14
|17
|7
|Los Angeles FC
|4
|1
|1
|13
|14
|6
|LA Galaxy
|4
|2
|1
|13
|9
|6
|FC Dallas
|3
|1
|3
|12
|10
|4
|Houston
|3
|1
|3
|12
|10
|7
|Real Salt Lake
|3
|1
|3
|12
|9
|7
|Minnesota United
|3
|2
|2
|11
|8
|6
|Nashville
|3
|2
|2
|11
|8
|8
|Portland
|2
|2
|4
|10
|10
|13
|Colorado
|2
|3
|2
|8
|9
|11
|Seattle
|2
|3
|1
|7
|6
|7
|Sporting Kansas City
|2
|5
|0
|6
|5
|11
|Vancouver
|1
|5
|1
|4
|6
|14
|San Jose
|0
|4
|3
|3
|11
|17
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Orlando City 1, Chicago 0
Miami 3, New England 2
CF Montréal 2, New York 1
D.C. United at New York City FC ppd.
Philadelphia 1, Columbus 0
LA Galaxy 2, Los Angeles FC 1
Toronto FC 2, Real Salt Lake 2, tie
FC Dallas 3, Colorado 1
Houston 4, San Jose 3
Nashville 2, Sporting Kansas City 1
Cincinnati at Seattle ppd.
Portland 3, Vancouver 2
Charlotte FC 1, Atlanta 0
Austin FC 1, Minnesota 0
CF Montréal 2, Vancouver 1
Nashville 2, San Jose 2, tie
Cincinnati 0, Atlanta 0, tie
Portland 0, Houston 0, tie
FC Dallas 0, New York 0, tie
Orlando City 2, Columbus 0
Austin FC 3, D.C. United 2
New England 2, Charlotte FC 1
Toronto FC 2, Philadelphia 1
LA Galaxy 0, Chicago 0, tie
Minnesota 3, Colorado 1
Miami 1, Seattle 0
Real Salt Lake at New York City FC, 1 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 4 p.m.
Houston at FC Dallas, 3 p.m.
CF Montréal at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
New England at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.
Columbus at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10 p.m.
Seattle at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Nashville at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 1 p.m.
New York at Orlando City, 3:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.
Toronto FC at New York City FC, 5 p.m.