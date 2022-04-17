All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 70 40 24 5 1 86 230 195 Springfield 70 39 23 6 2 86 214 213 Providence 64 34 20 4 6 78 188 169 Hershey 71 33 28 6 4 76 195 195 WB/Scranton 70 33 29 4 4 74 197 208 Bridgeport 70 30 29 7 4 71 207 221 Hartford 69 30 31 6 2 68 195 218 Lehigh Valley 70 27 30 8 5 67 182 219

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 67 40 19 7 1 88 231 187 Laval 66 37 23 4 2 80 229 207 Syracuse 70 36 25 7 2 81 219 218 Belleville 67 36 27 4 0 76 201 202 Toronto 66 35 27 3 1 74 220 220 Rochester 71 35 27 6 3 79 239 258 Cleveland 70 24 33 8 5 61 186 247

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 70 46 14 5 5 102 238 178 Manitoba 66 38 21 5 2 83 203 187 Milwaukee 72 37 26 5 4 83 220 215 Rockford 64 33 26 4 1 71 193 197 Iowa 67 30 28 5 4 69 190 195 Grand Rapids 70 31 31 6 2 70 190 214 Texas 68 28 28 6 6 68 208 226

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 63 43 14 4 2 92 230 171 Ontario 64 40 15 5 4 89 249 201 Colorado 65 37 21 4 3 81 230 197 Abbotsford 63 36 21 5 1 78 215 177 Bakersfield 63 33 20 5 5 76 207 185 Henderson 64 31 28 4 1 67 191 195 San Diego 62 27 31 3 1 58 183 201 Tucson 63 21 36 5 1 48 170 253 San Jose 65 20 39 4 2 46 195 276

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Manitoba 3, Rockford 2

Springfield 2, Charlotte 1

WB/Scranton 6, Bridgeport 5

Belleville 4, Utica 1

Henderson 4, Stockton 1

Iowa 5, Milwaukee 4

Laval 4, Cleveland 2

Syracuse 5, Toronto 1

Providence 3, Lehigh Valley 2

Rochester 2, Hartford 1

Chicago 6, Texas 4

Colorado 6, Tucson 5

Abbotsford 3, Bakersfield 1

Ontario 5, San Diego 2

Sunday's Games

Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.