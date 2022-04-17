Alexa
NBA Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/17 22:00
NBA Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
y-Boston 51 31 .622
x-Philadelphia 51 31 .622
x-Toronto 48 34 .585 3
x-Brooklyn 44 38 .537 7
New York 37 45 .451 14
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
z-Miami 53 29 .646
x-Atlanta 43 39 .524 10
Charlotte 43 39 .524 10
Washington 35 47 .427 18
Orlando 22 60 .268 31
Central Division
W L Pct GB
y-Milwaukee 51 31 .622
x-Chicago 46 36 .561 5
Cleveland 44 38 .537 7
Indiana 25 57 .305 26
Detroit 23 59 .280 28
WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Memphis 56 26 .683
x-Dallas 52 30 .634 4
x-New Orleans 36 46 .439 20
San Antonio 34 48 .415 22
Houston 20 62 .244 36
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Utah 49 33 .598
x-Denver 48 34 .585 1
x-Minnesota 46 36 .561 3
Portland 27 55 .329 22
Oklahoma City 24 58 .293 25
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
z-Phoenix 64 18 .780
x-Golden State 53 29 .646 11
L.A. Clippers 42 40 .512 22
L.A. Lakers 33 49 .402 31
Sacramento 30 52 .366 34

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

___

Saturday's Games

Utah 99, Dallas 93 (Playoffs, Game 1)

Minnesota 130, Memphis 117 (Playoffs, Game 1)

Philadelphia 131, Toronto 111 (Playoffs, Game 1)

Golden State 123, Denver 107 (Playoffs, Game 1)

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Miami, 1 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Brooklyn at Boston, 3:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Chicago at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

New Orleans at Phoenix, 9 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)

Monday's Games

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 2)

Utah at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 2)

Denver at Golden State, 10 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 2)

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 2)

Minnesota at Memphis, 8:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 2)

New Orleans at Phoenix, 10 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 2)

Wednesday's Games

Brooklyn at Boston, 7 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 2)

Philadelphia at Toronto, 8 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 3)

Chicago at Milwaukee, 9:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 2)

