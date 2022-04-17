All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Boston
|51
|31
|.622
|—
|x-Philadelphia
|51
|31
|.622
|—
|x-Toronto
|48
|34
|.585
|3
|x-Brooklyn
|44
|38
|.537
|7
|New York
|37
|45
|.451
|14
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Miami
|53
|29
|.646
|—
|x-Atlanta
|43
|39
|.524
|10
|Charlotte
|43
|39
|.524
|10
|Washington
|35
|47
|.427
|18
|Orlando
|22
|60
|.268
|31
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Milwaukee
|51
|31
|.622
|—
|x-Chicago
|46
|36
|.561
|5
|Cleveland
|44
|38
|.537
|7
|Indiana
|25
|57
|.305
|26
|Detroit
|23
|59
|.280
|28
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Memphis
|56
|26
|.683
|—
|x-Dallas
|52
|30
|.634
|4
|x-New Orleans
|36
|46
|.439
|20
|San Antonio
|34
|48
|.415
|22
|Houston
|20
|62
|.244
|36
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Utah
|49
|33
|.598
|—
|x-Denver
|48
|34
|.585
|1
|x-Minnesota
|46
|36
|.561
|3
|Portland
|27
|55
|.329
|22
|Oklahoma City
|24
|58
|.293
|25
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Phoenix
|64
|18
|.780
|—
|x-Golden State
|53
|29
|.646
|11
|L.A. Clippers
|42
|40
|.512
|22
|L.A. Lakers
|33
|49
|.402
|31
|Sacramento
|30
|52
|.366
|34
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
___
Utah 99, Dallas 93 (Playoffs, Game 1)
Minnesota 130, Memphis 117 (Playoffs, Game 1)
Philadelphia 131, Toronto 111 (Playoffs, Game 1)
Golden State 123, Denver 107 (Playoffs, Game 1)
Atlanta at Miami, 1 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)
Brooklyn at Boston, 3:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)
Chicago at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)
New Orleans at Phoenix, 9 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 2)
Utah at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 2)
Denver at Golden State, 10 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 2)
Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 2)
Minnesota at Memphis, 8:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 2)
New Orleans at Phoenix, 10 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 2)
Brooklyn at Boston, 7 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 2)
Philadelphia at Toronto, 8 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 3)
Chicago at Milwaukee, 9:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 2)